The Gateway Family YMCA Receives Grant from Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro
Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro Supports the YMCA
Union, NJ, February 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA was awarded a $5,000 grant from Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro to assist with YMCA Child Care services. The grant includes classroom supplies and equipment promoting diversity and inclusion in learning activities, early interest in STEM and language skills, and furniture that adheres to COVID-19 best practices in child care.
“We are so proud to support the invaluable resources that The Gateway Family YMCA provides for our community,” said Matt Campo, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro. “We are eager to see the meaningful impact they continue to make in the lives of the children they serve,” he continued.
“During the global pandemic there has been an increased need for child care for essential workers,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO. “The Gateway Family YMCA has served the community for over 121 years and we thank Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro for their support. As a charity, having community partners allows us to continue to serve the community.”
The Gateway Family YMCA provides child care for approximately 800 children each year, and summer day camp for 1,300. Child Care and early learning programs at the Y focus on comprehensively nurturing child development by building foundational skills, fostering healthy relationships and boosting self-reliance, all in a safe and supportive environment.
“During these challenging times, the Y has remained a constant, steady partner for our working families,” said Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Children attending YMCA child care relied on the safety, consistency and learning provided through our Child Development Centers and caring staff.”
The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focuses on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA or YMCA Child Care programs, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact 908-688-9622.
