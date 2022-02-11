InfinyOn Announces Postgres Source and Sink Connector for Fluvio and InfinyOn Cloud
New connector for building high-performance data pipelines.
Santa Clara, CA, February 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- InfinyOn, a real-time data streaming company, announced the launch of a new Postgres source and sink connectors for it’s open source Fluvio and InfinyOn Cloud platform. Postgres is a free and open-source relational database management system emphasizing extensibility and SQL compliance.
“There are many benefits that include using the same data stream to perform data replication, generate events, and send alerts in real-time such as 'item Y has sold out.' Having the ability to get audit trails, parallel replication with multiple tables to different destinations and easily manage inline transformations without the need for other tools or technologies is powerful,” said A.J. Hunyady, CEO of InfinyOn.
The Postgres connectors feature the ability to replicate one or more tables from your postgres database anywhere in the world, perform incremental changes in real-time and perform inline transformations such as masking social security numbers or anonymize addresses with SmartModules. Database replication is a common use-case for data-driven companies across all industries. Streaming events from Postgres can be ingested and dispatched to other systems or applications and the data transformation happens in real time.
“We are currently hiring for our connector engineering team and will be launching new source and sink data connectors every month. Over 5,000 companies currently use PostgreSQL in their tech stacks, including Apple, Reddit, Spotify, Skype, Twitch, Uber, Netflix, and Instagram,” said InfinyOn CTO, Sehyo Chang. Postgres ranked 2nd on the Stack Overflow survey for most popular database technologies in 2021 with 70% of respondents saying they love it.
About InfinyOn
InfinyOn, a real-time data streaming company, has architected a programmable platform for data in motion that is built on Rust and enables continuous intelligence for connected apps. SmartModules enable enterprises to intelligently program their data pipelines as the data flows between producers and consumers in real-time. With Fluvio OSS or InfinyOn Cloud, enterprises can quickly correlate events, apply business intelligence, and derive value as they occur. Our mission is to accelerate the world's transition to the real-time economy. To learn more, please visit infinyon.com.
