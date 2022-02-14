Wisdom Announces Virtual Hydrogen Supply Chains Summit - A Strategic 3-Day Discussion with Experts on Accelerating Business Profitability
Wisdom has proudly announced its Hydrogen Supply Chains Summit to be held virtually on 20, 21 and 22 April 2022. Another addition to Wisdom’s very successful hydrogen series, the summit will welcome experts and key stakeholders from leading organisations to discuss ideas, strategies, and innovations for enhancing production volumes and expanding the local market.
London, United Kingdom, February 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The event will initiate crucial conversations around the supply chain dynamics and will explore important topics like security of supply, creating a solid network of supply in the transition period trade dynamics, hydrogen import needs, scaling up the market demand and storage and much more. Senior industry representatives and key players will share their views and discuss the major challenges to help attendees gain a deeper insight into the current happenings and emerging opportunities for businesses.
The summit will feature interactive panel discussions, practical sessions, and informative presentations where the attendees can learn from and interact with the experts. They can also take advantage of the premium networking opportunities and get exclusive access to the key players of the hydrogen industry.
This 3-day summit will count on 8 advisory members and 20+ expert speakers from global organisations such as Thuga, Gasunie, Clean Hydrogen Partnership, Hydrogen Valley, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), Cellcentric, Verbund, European Commission, and many more.
Key Topics
Analysing the impact of the new gas hydrogen package on the gas industry decarbonisation
Exploring the pathway towards an integrated hydrogen community in Europe: the European Hydrogen Backbone (EHB28) Vision
The critical importance of building the hydrogen supply network in the interim time: best solutions and strategies for the transition period
Integrating all supply chain players in the process of creating a new demand and guarantee of supply
Enhancing the decarbonisation revolution with key technology developments and solutions: upgrading the existing infrastructure and brand new projects
Hydrogen in the new mobility era: evaluating the future of new fuels and transport infrastructure in Europe
An outlook into the hydrogen storage needs across Europe
The summit will be an excellent platform for a productive and comprehensive debate and will provide a deeper understanding of energy and technological transition trends in the industry and their impact on the supply chain. The Early Bird offer is valid till 18 February 2022 for special discounts on registrations. For more information, visit the official website at hydrogensupplychains.com.
The summit will feature interactive panel discussions, practical sessions, and informative presentations where the attendees can learn from and interact with the experts. They can also take advantage of the premium networking opportunities and get exclusive access to the key players of the hydrogen industry.
This 3-day summit will count on 8 advisory members and 20+ expert speakers from global organisations such as Thuga, Gasunie, Clean Hydrogen Partnership, Hydrogen Valley, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), Cellcentric, Verbund, European Commission, and many more.
Key Topics
Analysing the impact of the new gas hydrogen package on the gas industry decarbonisation
Exploring the pathway towards an integrated hydrogen community in Europe: the European Hydrogen Backbone (EHB28) Vision
The critical importance of building the hydrogen supply network in the interim time: best solutions and strategies for the transition period
Integrating all supply chain players in the process of creating a new demand and guarantee of supply
Enhancing the decarbonisation revolution with key technology developments and solutions: upgrading the existing infrastructure and brand new projects
Hydrogen in the new mobility era: evaluating the future of new fuels and transport infrastructure in Europe
An outlook into the hydrogen storage needs across Europe
The summit will be an excellent platform for a productive and comprehensive debate and will provide a deeper understanding of energy and technological transition trends in the industry and their impact on the supply chain. The Early Bird offer is valid till 18 February 2022 for special discounts on registrations. For more information, visit the official website at hydrogensupplychains.com.
Contact
Wisdom EventsContact
Nandini Madda
+37052045847
https://hydrogensupplychains.com/
Nandini Madda
+37052045847
https://hydrogensupplychains.com/
Categories