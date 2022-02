Wisdom Announces Virtual Hydrogen Supply Chains Summit - A Strategic 3-Day Discussion with Experts on Accelerating Business Profitability

London, United Kingdom, February 14, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The event will initiate crucial conversations around the supply chain dynamics and will explore important topics like security of supply, creating a solid network of supply in the transition period trade dynamics, hydrogen import needs, scaling up the market demand and storage and much more. Senior industry representatives and key players will share their views and discuss the major challenges to help attendees gain a deeper insight into the current happenings and emerging opportunities for businesses.The summit will feature interactive panel discussions, practical sessions, and informative presentations where the attendees can learn from and interact with the experts. They can also take advantage of the premium networking opportunities and get exclusive access to the key players of the hydrogen industry.This 3-day summit will count on 8 advisory members and 20+ expert speakers from global organisations such as Thuga, Gasunie, Clean Hydrogen Partnership, Hydrogen Valley, Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), Cellcentric, Verbund, European Commission, and many more.Key TopicsAnalysing the impact of the new gas hydrogen package on the gas industry decarbonisationExploring the pathway towards an integrated hydrogen community in Europe: the European Hydrogen Backbone (EHB28) VisionThe critical importance of building the hydrogen supply network in the interim time: best solutions and strategies for the transition periodIntegrating all supply chain players in the process of creating a new demand and guarantee of supplyEnhancing the decarbonisation revolution with key technology developments and solutions: upgrading the existing infrastructure and brand new projectsHydrogen in the new mobility era: evaluating the future of new fuels and transport infrastructure in EuropeAn outlook into the hydrogen storage needs across EuropeThe summit will be an excellent platform for a productive and comprehensive debate and will provide a deeper understanding of energy and technological transition trends in the industry and their impact on the supply chain. The Early Bird offer is valid till 18 February 2022 for special discounts on registrations. For more information, visit the official website at hydrogensupplychains.com.