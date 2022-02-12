RAMPF – Material, Machine & Automation Solutions for Filter Production
Filtech 2022 – Customized sealing foams, adhesive systems, and casting resins / Automated production systems with integrated dispensing technology/.
Grafenberg, Germany, February 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Material, machine, and automation solutions for filter production – the international RAMPF Group is presenting its portfolio of reactive resins systems and production systems with integrated dispensing technology at Filtech 2022 from March 8 to 10 in Cologne – hall 8, booth E29
Air and HEPA filters as well as oil and hydraulic filters are manufactured in a wide variety of designs and must always perfectly fit the application. Sealing foams, adhesive systems, and casting resins together with the respective processing technology are decisive both for the efficiency of the filters and the cost-effectiveness of the manufacturing process.
The international RAMPF Group offers filter manufacturers both the material – reactive resin systems made of polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone from RAMPF Polymer Solutions – and the machines for processing – mixing and dispensing technology with automation solutions from RAMPF Production Systems.
Reactive resin systems for air and HEPA filters
Sealing foams: Before being installed in ventilation systems, air filter elements are sealed using RAMPF’s RAKU® PUR liquid and thixotropic sealing foams. The polyurethane systems exhibit fast curing and short processing times as well a good compression set. Sealing foams with antibacterial properties are also available. The antibacterial two-component polyurethane system RAKU® PUR 32-3294-2 by RAMPF Polymer Solutions has been certified to the latest standard DIN EN ISO 846 (11/2020).
Conductive casting resins: For filter elements, which are used in explosion-proof environments, RAMPF offers soft (Shore A 85) and hard (Shore D 80) systems. These exhibit good flowability, are machineable, have a conductivity of 0.03 MOhm/cm and good chemical resistance.
Casting resins and rigid foams: Compact, two-component RAKU® PUR casting resins are used to fix the filter elements in the filter frame. The polyurethane systems exhibit good flowability, are silicone-free, and can be equipped with antibacterial characteristics. Due to the good adhesion to plastic, especially ABS and PS, the connecting bridges can be used as a supporting element, which increases the stability of the filter elements.
Filled RAKU® polyurethane rigid polyurethane foams are used to fix the filter medium in the frame. Here, high mechanical strength, a highly abrasion-resistant surface, and very good adhesion and chemical resistance are a must.
Reactive resin systems for oil and hydraulic filters
For the manufacture of oil and hydraulic filters, RAMPF has developed numerous adhesive systems and casting compounds based on polyurethane and epoxy. They exhibit good adhesion to plastic and metal as well as optimized hardening properties and fast process times, which increase the productivity and efficiency of production.
Production systems with integrated dispensing technology
With mixing and dispensing systems from RAMPF Production Systems, the reactive plastic systems used in the filter industry for bonding and sealing are reliably processed. Filters are mainly manufactured in large quantities, which requires highly automated and flexible manufacturing solutions. Here lies another core competence of the company based in Zimmer ob Rottweil – holistic automation solutions.
In addition to the core competence of mixing and dispensing technology, RAMPF provides product-specific automation concepts with integrated parts transport and heat treatment, assembly and joining technology as well as logistic and quality assurance solutions.
Alexander Huttenlocher, Director of Sales & Marketing at RAMPF Production Systems – “The synergy effects that result from our chemical and engineering know-how in Polymer Solutions and Production Systems benefit our customers directly in form of tailor-made reactive resin systems and processing technologies.”
Visit RAMPF at Filtech 2022 in Cologne – hall 8, booth E29.
