Oldest Furnace Contest Creates a Cozy Home in Colorado
Firestone, CO, February 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Carbon Valley Heating & Air announced the 2021 winner of their furnace contest. Darrell Tymoczk of Firestone, CO is the proud owner of a new and more efficient furnace.
Carbon Valley Heating & Air was delighted to bring their expert installation services to Darrell’s home. With their guaranteed installations, experienced & NATE certified technicians, he can rest easy knowing that his new system will work exactly as it should. Darrell is set to enjoy warm & reliable heat for many years to come.
Josh Robertson, CEO of Carbon Valley said, “We are happy to give back to the community and provide a new, more efficient furnace to a customer in need.”
Carbon Valley’s Oldest Furnace Contest required applicants to submit photos and details about their current furnace, with the oldest and most out of date winning a brand new furnace and installation. Three runners-up each won a new carbon-monoxide detector.
An 80% furnace means that for every $1.00 you give the gas company you get .80 cents worth of heat and 20% goes right out the flue. Plus, older motors cost $480 a year to run. The newer efficient motors cost about $37 a year. It also means they deliver heat more evenly to fully heat a home.
Customer safety is also on top of mind with old furnaces, the EPA states the average AC or furnace lasts about 12 years. After that, the danger of operating that system goes up exponentially the older it gets.
About Carbon Valley Heating & Air - Carbon Valley Heating and Air serves Firestone, CO and surrounding communities with honesty and integrity. Carbon Valley likes to keep it simple; work smarter - not harder! Since 1999 Carbon Valley Heating & Air has built a loyal referral and repeat customer base, of whom has trusted them for precise, efficient, and courteous service at affordable prices. A family-owned business that can handle all of your residential or commercial air conditioning and heating needs.
