Nonprofit Has Special Consultive International NGO Status Renewed by the United Nations
New York, NY, August 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Cyber Institute, a U.S. nonprofit that focuses on “learning globally and serving locally,” has been re-designated as an International Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) with Special Consultive Status with the United Nations. Special Consultive Status allows the Cyber Institue to provide official representatives to the United Nations Headquarters in New York and the United Nations Offices at Geneva and Vienna.
The NGO focuses on cyber and cybersecurity information and technologies. The Cyber Institute operates two departments, the Center for Cyber Risk Research and Policy and the Center for Women and Minorities in the Cyber Workforce. Andrew Vance, the Execuitve Director of the Center for Cyber Risk Research and Policy at the Cyber Institute said, “Our organization is honored to provide policy review, policy dialogue and recommendations on issues of economic and social development and for implementation of the international development goals declared at major United Nations conferences and summits, including the Sustainable Development Goals.” The Executive Director for the Center for Women and Minorities in the Cyber Workforce, Taylor Rodriguez-Vance said that, “In particular, our support of the United Nations priority themes of Advancement of Women and Sustainable Development Goals; #4 Qaulity Education, #5 Gender Equality, #8 Decent Work and Economic Growth, #9 Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and #17 Partnerships for the Goals is ideally aligned with our organization’s mission to improve the lives of the community’s we serve with Cyber.”
About Cyber Institute
Cyber Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and international NGO that advises government and industry on matters related to cyber policy, pathways into the workforce, and cyber education curriculum. Our vision is to ensure a safer and more inclusive cyber world. Our mission is to increase access to education, employment, and workforce development to ensure they will have greater career opportunities while also empowering them to safeguard our digital world. By increasing access to education, employment, and workforce development, we believe the communities we serve will have greater opportunities for self-determination and self-reliance. Reach us at info@cyber-institute.org and find us at https://www.cyber-institute.org
Contact
Taylor Rodriguez Vance
Executive Director
5 Union Square West, Suite 1124
New York, NY 10003
800-357-8315 or 646-598-6534
