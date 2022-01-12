International NGO Provides Cyber Policy and Workforce Development Expertise to the United Nations
New York, NY, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The United Nations has appointed members of the Cyber Institute as U.S. delegates to the U.N.’s International Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies for Criminal Purposes. Taylor Rodriguez Vance will speak (virtually) in New York at the convention January 17-28 on trends cybercrime and U.S. efforts involving nontraditional workforce development to help address a worldwide shortage of cyber professionals. Andrew Vance will participate as a member to the Intergovernmental Expert Group to Conduct a Comprehensive Study on Cybercrime. The Cyber Institute operates two departments, the Center for Cyber Risk Research and Policy and the Center for Women and Minorities in the Cyber Workforce. Taylor says that “Establishing international policy towards universal and transferable cyber skills is critical to combat cybercrime that frequently crosses Nation State borders.”
About Cyber Institute
Cyber Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and international NGO that advises government and industry on matters related to cyber policy, pathways into the workforce, and cyber education curriculum. Our vision is to ensure a safer and more inclusive cyber world. Our mission is to increase access to education, employment, and workforce development to ensure they will have greater career opportunities while also empowering them to safeguard our digital world. By increasing access to education, employment, and workforce development, we believe the communities we serve will have greater opportunities for self-determination and self-reliance. Reach us at info@cyber-institute.org and find us at https://www.cyber-institute.org
