Revive Announces New Website Launch
The new website makes it easier for real estate agents, brokerages, and homeowners to explore the solutions Revive offers.
Irvine, CA, February 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Revive, a leader in the PropTech space for pre-sale home renovations, announced the launch of their new website today. Revive offers a comprehensive solution for real estate agents and homeowners to navigate areas of home improvement that will maximize return when they go to sell. The launch aims to further educate and better the experience for customers when they take houses from as-is condition to turnkey homes that sell fast, and for maximum profit, with zero out-of-pocket costs.
"Our new website outlines the solutions we offer to common problems that today's agents and homeowners are facing," says Dalip Jaggi, co-founder at Revive. "Revive's mission has always revolved around bringing power back to the homeowner by providing them with the tools they need to flip their own home just like the professionals do. While that goal remains the same, our messaging has evolved as we've grown to help make that a lot clearer. We want agents and homeowners to understand that we're focused around pre-sale renovations rooted in gaining additional profitability for homeowners."
The new website is part of Revive's ongoing effort for national expansion to help as many homeowners as possible. The goal is for Revive to be a household name recognized and trusted by homeowners across the nation. The company has also recently launched a mobile app that allows agents to submit listings, track project status, communicate in real-time with their team on the go, and more.
With the launch of the new website and app, learning about Revive will be simple and efficient, and provide an overall better user experience. Homeowners can quickly find out if their home is a good fit, and agents and brokers can easily access program details and see how Revive can best serve their clients.
To learn more about Revive and additional details of their programs, visit www.iloverevive.com.
About Revive: Revive HQ LLC is a Proptech Company located in Irvine, California with a mission to empower homeowners to do renovations to maximize their return on their most significant asset: their home. The company works with real estate agents, lenders, and contractors to bring that mission to life. To learn more about Revive, visit iloverevive.com (https://www.iloverevive.com/).
"Our new website outlines the solutions we offer to common problems that today's agents and homeowners are facing," says Dalip Jaggi, co-founder at Revive. "Revive's mission has always revolved around bringing power back to the homeowner by providing them with the tools they need to flip their own home just like the professionals do. While that goal remains the same, our messaging has evolved as we've grown to help make that a lot clearer. We want agents and homeowners to understand that we're focused around pre-sale renovations rooted in gaining additional profitability for homeowners."
The new website is part of Revive's ongoing effort for national expansion to help as many homeowners as possible. The goal is for Revive to be a household name recognized and trusted by homeowners across the nation. The company has also recently launched a mobile app that allows agents to submit listings, track project status, communicate in real-time with their team on the go, and more.
With the launch of the new website and app, learning about Revive will be simple and efficient, and provide an overall better user experience. Homeowners can quickly find out if their home is a good fit, and agents and brokers can easily access program details and see how Revive can best serve their clients.
To learn more about Revive and additional details of their programs, visit www.iloverevive.com.
About Revive: Revive HQ LLC is a Proptech Company located in Irvine, California with a mission to empower homeowners to do renovations to maximize their return on their most significant asset: their home. The company works with real estate agents, lenders, and contractors to bring that mission to life. To learn more about Revive, visit iloverevive.com (https://www.iloverevive.com/).
Contact
ReviveContact
Anna Choi
855-684-5364
www.iloverevive.com
7040 Scholarship Ave.
Irvine, CA 92612
Anna Choi
855-684-5364
www.iloverevive.com
7040 Scholarship Ave.
Irvine, CA 92612
Categories