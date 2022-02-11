FetchaDate Helps Pet Lovers Connect with "Their Type" This Valentine’s Day

Scientists Find That People Really Do Have a Dating Type. Dog Lovers Rejoice: On FetchaDate, The Dating App for Pet Lovers, Your Type is at your Fingertips. Other dating apps match singles merely based on location, with no positive associations sparking attraction. But Fetchadate, the dating app for pet lovers, is matching singles based on their dating type: those who love dogs, cats, animals - pet lovers at their core. At FetchaDate, the search is narrowed, giving you a great chance at love.