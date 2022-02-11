FetchaDate Helps Pet Lovers Connect with "Their Type" This Valentine’s Day
Indianapolis, IN, February 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Scientists Find That People Really Do Have a Dating Type. Dog Lovers Rejoice: On FetchaDate, The Dating App for Pet Lovers, Your Type is a Part of Every Swipe.
Other dating apps match singles merely based on location, with no positive associations sparking attraction. But this Valentine’s Day, and every day, Fetchadate, the dating app for pet lovers, is matching singles based on their dating type: those who love dogs, cats, and other animals - pet lovers at their core.
“I know that dating is a challenge,” says Sheryl Matthys, founder of fetchadate.com. "The FetchaDate App solves that challenge by connecting singles over what they have in common—their pets.”
Scientists have put the saying “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” to the test in a study published by Current Biology.
The findings indicate that facial preferences in partners can be attributed to positive life events. Basically, who you find attractive may be less about genetics and more about who you’ve had a positive interaction with. For dog lovers, attraction could be summed up to positive experiences at the dog park.
At FetchaDate, the search for your best match is narrowed, giving you a greater chance at love. From compassionate to responsible, it’s no secret that dog owners and cat people possess some of the best qualities in a potential partner. And what’s more is that in a survey of 2,000 respondents in a petbusiness.com article, 68% say they won’t continue to date someone if that person doesn’t like their pet.
At FetchaDate, the guessing game has been taken out of matchmaking.
“You can tell a lot about a person through their pet, and that makes for better matches,” says Matthys.
FetchaDate is a niche dating site, where singles pets make the first impression for their owners with their cat, dog, lizard, parrot, or virtual pet photo seen first, introducing the owner before a swipe to the right.
The app is free to join, create a profile, and chat with other pet-loving matches. In-app purchases help boost your profile, add more pets (real and/or virtual) and reach out to those who haven’t seen your profile yet with a portion of proceeds benefiting animal shelters, rescue groups, and animal organizations.
FetchaDate can be downloaded in the Apple Store and Google Play.
About Sheryl Matthys: Matthys is the founder of www.FetchaDate.com and author of “Leashes and Lovers: What Your Dog Can Teach You About Love, Life, and Happiness.” Sheryl's a pet lovers matchmaker and dog trainer having been featured on Animal Planet, E!, Bravo, ABC News Now, Fox & Friends, Sirius/XM and in The New York Times.
About Sheryl Matthys: Matthys is the founder of www.FetchaDate.com and author of “Leashes and Lovers: What Your Dog Can Teach You About Love, Life, and Happiness.” Sheryl's a pet lovers matchmaker and dog trainer having been featured on Animal Planet, E!, Bravo, ABC News Now, Fox & Friends, Sirius/XM and in The New York Times.
