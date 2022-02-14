Burlington, NC’s Link Transit Buys Two BYD Battery-Electric Buses
Los Angeles, CA, February 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BYD announced the City of Burlington, N.C. bought two K7M 30-foot battery-electric buses to serve the customers of its Link Transit. The sale marks BYD’s first entry into the North Carolina market.
The BYD K7M has 22 seats, a range of up to 150 miles, and can be charged in 2.5 to 3 hours. The K7M is one of BYD’s top products. It has no air emissions and runs quietly, improving quality of life wherever it operates. With lower fuel and maintenance costs, the K7M has lower total cost of ownership than diesel or CNG.
“We are thrilled Link Transit choose BYD’s K7M to begin the transformation of their fleet to green technology,” said Patrick Duan, BYD’s Senior Vice President, Operations. “We believe our battery-electric buses are a perfect fit for their plans to use clean technology vehicles to serve their customers and help keep their region’s air clean.”
“Link Transit is excited to purchase this zero-emission bus from BYD and join the many transit systems in North Carolina making the shift to battery electric,” said John Andoh, Interim Transit Manager, City of Burlington. “Link Transit is working hard to reduce its carbon footprint.”
The buses will be built at BYD’s Coach & Bus factory in Lancaster, California. BYD’s zero-emission buses not only meet but also exceed Federal Transit Administration “Buy America” requirements, incorporating more than 70% U.S. content.
BYD is the only battery-electric bus manufacturer that has both a unionized workforce and a Community Benefits Agreement, which sets goals for hiring veterans, single parents, second chance citizens, and others facing hurdles in obtaining manufacturing employment.
BYD offers a 12-year warranty on its batteries, the longest in the industry.
About Link Transit
Link Transit operates five fixed routes and a door-to-door demand response service for persons with disabilities is available in Burlington, Gibsonville and to Alamance Community College, Monday through Saturday. All routes meet in Downtown Burlington at the transfer hub located at Worth Street and Webb Avenues. Transit Services are funded with local, state and federal funds. Learn more about Link Transit at www.linktransit.org or call (336) 222.LINK.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.
For more information, please visit https://byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Contact: Jim Skeen/media relations specialist at jim.skeen@byd.com/661-436-0513
