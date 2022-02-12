Brokerage Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Welcomes Realtor® Brandi Thomas
Brandi Thomas joins Engel & Völkers, a global real estate brokerage specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property and yachts, Madeira Beach shop.
Madeira Beach, FL, February 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach announced that Brandi Thomas recently joined this boutique-style real estate brokerage located at 14225 Gulf Blvd. in Madeira Beach, FL.
Mrs. Thomas began her real estate career in 2007 working with prominent commercial and residential real estate brokerages and property developers. Brandi joined Engel & Völkers brokerages in 2018 as the Regional Marketing Director, promoted to VP of Talent and Business Development, for the then four independently owned brokerages in the Tampa Bay area. This newly originated position allowed for strong collaboration and syncing between the shops and, through joint efforts, Engel & Völkers brokerages have been recognized and awarded as one of the Top Workplaces in Tampa Bay Area by the Tampa Bay Times since 2019.
All Engel & Völkers real estate advisors are given the resources to assist with local, national, and international real estate transactions. Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, Broker and License Partner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach comments, “We are thrilled to have Brandi continue to be on board with us, now as a licensed Realtor®. Her years of experience working in the luxury real estate market along with her vast knowledge and appreciation of the tools, resources and core values of Engel & Völkers as a whole is going to be a huge benefit to her and her clients alike, and we are here to support her through her endeavors.”
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, three years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit ww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
