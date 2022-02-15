IoTInnovator.com Announces 2021 IoT Czar of the Year Award(™) Winners
Winners of the Inaugural IoT Czar awards boast diverse backgrounds and geographies.
Mill Valley, CA, February 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- IoT Innovator is pleased to reveal the names of the 50 "IoT Czar of the Year" award winners who have demonstrated their dedication to and expertise in the Internet of Things space. IoT practitioners are the ones behind the scenes whose work often goes unrewarded, so the IoT Innovator judging panel was thrilled to recognize 50 of these IoT specialists from across the globe who are advancing the IoT revolution in a truly meaningful way.
“Many of the people driving the IoT industry are overlooked in the hype that is the IoT machine. That’s why we created the IoT Czar of the Year awards - to recognize the heroes behind the scenes who are guiding the execution of projects and pushing the thought leadership behind IoT,” said Kim Kay, Editor-in-Chief of IoTInnovator.com.
“We were incredibly impressed by the caliber of candidates nominated for the award. Of course, our inaugural list of winners is not an exhaustive one and we look forward to recognizing many other worthy recipients in the years to come.”
The full list of winners (in alphabetical order) includes:
Adam Cheyer, Inventor, Entrepreneur
Ajoy Kumar, Principal Data Scientist - Power Generation Asset Excellence, PG&E
Alan Mihalic, Founder & President, IoT Security Institute & SCCISP Campus
Alisa Asin, Co-Founder and CEO, Libelium
Arun Kumar, Assistant professor Panipat Institute Of Engineering And Technology SAMALKHA
Barbara Pareglio, Executive Director for Connectivity for Aviation and Drones, GSMA
Brad Walters, Founder and CEO, Monnit
Brandon Cannaday, CPO, Losant
Chris Pietschmann, Principal DevOps, IoT, and Cloud Solutions Architect and Developer, Microsoft
Chuck Martin, Author, Speaker Net Future Institute
Daniel Elizalde, Founder, Daniel Elizalde.com
Danny Dig, Director PPI Center, Professor of Computer Science, University of Colorado
David Antar, President, IPVideo Corporation
David Hill, Executive Director, IoT Community
Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka, Chief Data Scientist, Accenture
Dr. Mehmet Yildiz, Thought Leader, Digitalmehmet
Dr. Tom Bradicich, VP, HP Fellow, Global Head of Edge and IoT Software Lab, HPE
Dr. Wilhelm Bielert, Chief Digital Officer, Premier Tech
Erik Varney, Managing Director, IoT, Verizon Wireless
Fawad Khan, Cloud & Digital Transformation Leader Microsoft
Francesco Morese, CTO, Olea Sensor Networks
Gilles Lunzenfichter, CEO, Medisanté
Greg Kahn, CEO, GK Digital Ventures
Helena Lisachuk, Deloitte IoT Global Lead, Deloitte
James (Jim) Caldwell, Manager, IT, Boeing Global Services, Boeing
James Odeyinka, Technical Architect and Cybersecurity Leader, Walgreens
Jenny Fielding, General Partner, The Fund
Jimmy Dahlqvist, Lead Cloud Architect of IoT, ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems
John Healy, VP, GM IoT Platform, Intel
Josh Builta, Research Director, Omdia
Josh Taubenheim, IoT Solution Developer and Analyst
Kevin Ashton, Co-founder, Auto-ID Centre, MIT
Kevin Hendrickson, Professional Security Compliance, PWC Account, DXC
Kipp Jones, CTE, Skyhook
Mark Lynd, Head of Digital Business, Netsync
Michael Tendo, CTO, Loft Uganda
Pamela Jennings, CEO/CTO, Construkts Inc
Rajashree Rao, Head of AI Innovation Hub, R2 Data Labs at Rolls-Royce (RR)
Reese Mozer, Co-Founder and CEO, American Robotics
Ricky Singh, VP, IoT Americas, Software AG
Rob Martens, President, Allegion Ventures
Rob Tiffany, VP, Global Head of IoT Strategy, Ericsson
Ronald van Loon, CEO/Principal Analyst, Intelligent World
Sarah Cooper, GM, Industry Products, AWS
Scott Amyx, Managing Partner, Amyx Ventures
Steve Liang, Founder and CTO, SensorUp
Toby Rukert, Chairman, Board Member, CEO, Founder, UIB
Todd Keitel, founder and the principal developer, Gate43
Tony Shakib, Partner General Manager, Microsoft
Tracci Schultz, Senior VP, FedEx
The list can also be found on the website here: www.iotinnovator.com/inaugural-iot-czar-of-the-year-awards-for-2021/winners/
About IoT Innovator
IoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing authentic news and insider knowledge about the Internet of Things.
Since its inception more than five years ago, IoT Innovator has been dedicated to examining, analyzing and reviewing the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the latest and most meaningful news about what is perhaps the greatest revolution in Information Technology.
IoT Innovator highlights practitioner, industry, and event news, along with blogs, threat alerts and reviews. Pertinent trends, product updates and vendor moves also feature prominently on the site.
