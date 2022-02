IoTInnovator.com Announces 2021 IoT Czar of the Year Award(™) Winners

Mill Valley, CA, February 15, 2022 --( PR.com )-- IoT Innovator is pleased to reveal the names of the 50 "IoT Czar of the Year" award winners who have demonstrated their dedication to and expertise in the Internet of Things space. IoT practitioners are the ones behind the scenes whose work often goes unrewarded, so the IoT Innovator judging panel was thrilled to recognize 50 of these IoT specialists from across the globe who are advancing the IoT revolution in a truly meaningful way.“Many of the people driving the IoT industry are overlooked in the hype that is the IoT machine. That’s why we created the IoT Czar of the Year awards - to recognize the heroes behind the scenes who are guiding the execution of projects and pushing the thought leadership behind IoT,” said Kim Kay, Editor-in-Chief of IoTInnovator.com.“We were incredibly impressed by the caliber of candidates nominated for the award. Of course, our inaugural list of winners is not an exhaustive one and we look forward to recognizing many other worthy recipients in the years to come.”The full list of winners (in alphabetical order) includes:Adam Cheyer, Inventor, EntrepreneurAjoy Kumar, Principal Data Scientist - Power Generation Asset Excellence, PG&EAlan Mihalic, Founder & President, IoT Security Institute & SCCISP CampusAlisa Asin, Co-Founder and CEO, LibeliumArun Kumar, Assistant professor Panipat Institute Of Engineering And Technology SAMALKHABarbara Pareglio, Executive Director for Connectivity for Aviation and Drones, GSMABrad Walters, Founder and CEO, MonnitBrandon Cannaday, CPO, LosantChris Pietschmann, Principal DevOps, IoT, and Cloud Solutions Architect and Developer, MicrosoftChuck Martin, Author, Speaker Net Future InstituteDaniel Elizalde, Founder, Daniel Elizalde.comDanny Dig, Director PPI Center, Professor of Computer Science, University of ColoradoDavid Antar, President, IPVideo CorporationDavid Hill, Executive Director, IoT CommunityDr. Ganapathi Pulipaka, Chief Data Scientist, AccentureDr. Mehmet Yildiz, Thought Leader, DigitalmehmetDr. Tom Bradicich, VP, HP Fellow, Global Head of Edge and IoT Software Lab, HPEDr. Wilhelm Bielert, Chief Digital Officer, Premier TechErik Varney, Managing Director, IoT, Verizon WirelessFawad Khan, Cloud & Digital Transformation Leader MicrosoftFrancesco Morese, CTO, Olea Sensor NetworksGilles Lunzenfichter, CEO, MedisantéGreg Kahn, CEO, GK Digital VenturesHelena Lisachuk, Deloitte IoT Global Lead, DeloitteJames (Jim) Caldwell, Manager, IT, Boeing Global Services, BoeingJames Odeyinka, Technical Architect and Cybersecurity Leader, WalgreensJenny Fielding, General Partner, The FundJimmy Dahlqvist, Lead Cloud Architect of IoT, ASSA ABLOY Entrance SystemsJohn Healy, VP, GM IoT Platform, IntelJosh Builta, Research Director, OmdiaJosh Taubenheim, IoT Solution Developer and AnalystKevin Ashton, Co-founder, Auto-ID Centre, MITKevin Hendrickson, Professional Security Compliance, PWC Account, DXCKipp Jones, CTE, SkyhookMark Lynd, Head of Digital Business, NetsyncMichael Tendo, CTO, Loft UgandaPamela Jennings, CEO/CTO, Construkts IncRajashree Rao, Head of AI Innovation Hub, R2 Data Labs at Rolls-Royce (RR)Reese Mozer, Co-Founder and CEO, American RoboticsRicky Singh, VP, IoT Americas, Software AGRob Martens, President, Allegion VenturesRob Tiffany, VP, Global Head of IoT Strategy, EricssonRonald van Loon, CEO/Principal Analyst, Intelligent WorldSarah Cooper, GM, Industry Products, AWSScott Amyx, Managing Partner, Amyx VenturesSteve Liang, Founder and CTO, SensorUpToby Rukert, Chairman, Board Member, CEO, Founder, UIBTodd Keitel, founder and the principal developer, Gate43Tony Shakib, Partner General Manager, MicrosoftTracci Schultz, Senior VP, FedExThe list can also be found on the website here: www.iotinnovator.com/inaugural-iot-czar-of-the-year-awards-for-2021/winners/ About IoT InnovatorIoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing authentic news and insider knowledge about the Internet of Things.Since its inception more than five years ago, IoT Innovator has been dedicated to examining, analyzing and reviewing the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the latest and most meaningful news about what is perhaps the greatest revolution in Information Technology.IoT Innovator highlights practitioner, industry, and event news, along with blogs, threat alerts and reviews. Pertinent trends, product updates and vendor moves also feature prominently on the site.