NIX United to Attend Synapse Summit 2022 in Tampa, Florida
NIX United, a global software development provider that delivers technology services to leading companies, will once again participate in the Synapse Summit annual conference, Florida's largest tech event, on February 17th.
Tampa, FL, February 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- At booth #115-1 at Amalie Arena, NIX United representatives Marcus Mayer, Director of Client Solutions, Minal Patel, Director of Business Development, Roman Zelinskiy, Software Solutions Consultant, and Julia Zelinska, Digital Transformation Consultant, will be delighted to meet all the event attendees for any discussions about recent trends such as cloud-native platforms, composable applications, data fabric, next-level process automation, NIX United experience, and capabilities in this fields.
Synapse Summit is an innovation hub that brings together industry groundbreakers, entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers around breakthrough technologies and advancements in AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, data engineering, AR/VR, and more.
Arrange a meeting with NIX United business specialists and representatives at the summit and enjoy knowledge-sharing conversations and network with industry specialists to assist business growth and optimization.
Synapse Summit ticket prices range from $49 to $299. However, NIX United offers exclusive promo codes to receive VIP tickets for free, contact via the website to receive promo codes.
About NIX United
NIX United is a global software engineering company with more than 2500 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, the company has empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to paving their way in industry leadership. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
Contact
NIX UnitedContact
Yevheniia Kryvenko
+380505996214
https://nix-united.com/
