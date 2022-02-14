Black Women Empowering Finances Hosts a Black History Month Event – "Boundaries, Wealth and Me"
Hampton, VA, February 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "Boundaries, Wealth and Me," Black History Month Virtual Roundtable event, hosted by Black Women Empowering Finances, is being held Saturday February 19, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (EST) on Zoom.
The Annual Roundtable panelists will be Dee Bowden Revenue Recovery Expert and founder of BCS Solutions, Joyce Chesley Hayward CPA and founder of Fusion 4 Business LLC, Janisha Richardson Business Credit Expert and Co-Founder of Positive Business Credit Solutions LLC, RaShida Roberts Personal Finance Coach and founder of Target Financial, and Tashaya Singleton Certified Risk Manager and founder of TJS Financial Solutions LLC.
“Boundaries, Wealth and Me” is an event where individuals and entrepreneurs will receive actionable advice on boundaries, why they are important, how they impact your wealth and life to help make 2022 their best year yet.
Boundaries are necessary to live a healthy, happy, and successful life. The live roundtable panel discussion will focus on boundaries, as well as its connection to wealth, in the areas of
· Self-care
· Dating
· Family & Friends
· Business Controls
· Work
Attendees will walk away empowered to implement what they have learned and take the next steps in creating the satisfying and successful life they desire. To register for this free event visit www.BoundariesWealthAndMe.com
The Annual Roundtable panelists will be Dee Bowden Revenue Recovery Expert and founder of BCS Solutions, Joyce Chesley Hayward CPA and founder of Fusion 4 Business LLC, Janisha Richardson Business Credit Expert and Co-Founder of Positive Business Credit Solutions LLC, RaShida Roberts Personal Finance Coach and founder of Target Financial, and Tashaya Singleton Certified Risk Manager and founder of TJS Financial Solutions LLC.
“Boundaries, Wealth and Me” is an event where individuals and entrepreneurs will receive actionable advice on boundaries, why they are important, how they impact your wealth and life to help make 2022 their best year yet.
Boundaries are necessary to live a healthy, happy, and successful life. The live roundtable panel discussion will focus on boundaries, as well as its connection to wealth, in the areas of
· Self-care
· Dating
· Family & Friends
· Business Controls
· Work
Attendees will walk away empowered to implement what they have learned and take the next steps in creating the satisfying and successful life they desire. To register for this free event visit www.BoundariesWealthAndMe.com
Contact
Black Women Empowering FinancesContact
Tashaya Singleton
757-951-5358
Tashaya Singleton
757-951-5358
Categories