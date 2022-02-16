Amanda Barritt Joins Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors
Fort Myers, FL, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder Amanda Barritt has been inducted to the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, Inc. She has committed to a four-year term during which she will “impart the wisdom and knowledge needed to strengthen (the) mission of building homes, communities and hope,” as acknowledged by Elisha Baird, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Habitat for Humanity. When asked what inspires her about Habitat’s mission, Barritt shares,
“I value rewarding hard work. I love that Habitat provides a means to assist people doing their best, but due to economics, they need help to realize their dream of homeownership. It’s important to me that parents can provide a safe and comfortable home for their children.”
Barritt is chair of Henderson Franklin’s Real Estate Department and the Condominium and Homeowners’ Associations Practice Group. She is Florida Bar Board Certified in Condominium & Planned Development Law. A large portion of her practice involves representing residential and commercial condominium, homeowners’ and property owners’ associations, non-profit social and recreational clubs, developers, builders and individuals in all aspects of real estate development, operation, and association law. She also handles general real estate matters, including drafting contracts and addressing title issues. Barritt also writes on these topics on the Legal Scoop on Southwest Florida Real Estate Blog.
Authority Magazine and Thrive Global recently interviewed Barritt as part of their series of strong women leaders of the real estate industry. Throughout her career, she has been honored for her work in real estate by being named one of Florida Trend Magazine’s Legal Elite, Naples Illustrated Magazine “Top Lawyer.” In fact, Best Lawyers in America® named Barritt the 2022 Community Association Law “Lawyer of the Year” in Fort Myers.
Barritt is a member of the Real Property Probate & Trust Section and Condominium and Planned Development Committee of The Florida Bar and Lee County Bar Association, secretary of the Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School Fine Arts Association, and a member of an allocations team for the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee Counties.
Barritt received her undergraduate degree from Auburn University (B.I.D., cum laude, 1999) and her law degree from Florida State University (J.D., cum laude, 2003). She can be reached at 239.344.1108 or via email at amanda.barritt@henlaw.com.
Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota by appointment. For more information Barritt or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
