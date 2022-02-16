PI∙RHO True Food Grill Launches Its Fast-Casual Franchise Expansion
PI∙RHO True Food Grill Launches Its Fast-Casual Franchise Expansion.
Ottawa, Canada, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ottawa, Ontario based fast-casual Greek and Mediterranean restaurant, PI∙RHO Grill, has launched the franchise expansion program of its award-winning concept across Canada.
PI∙RHO Grill is a fast-casual, build-your-own-meal restaurant concept, offering high quality, health-conscious bowls and pitas, using the very best ingredients, all served in a stylish and contemporary environment. With healthy, vegan, vegetarian and allergy-sensitive options, PI∙RHO Grill customers can customize their bowls and pitas, by choosing their preferred base, protein, dips & spreads, toppings and dressings. Wholesome soups, sides, mouthwatering desserts, as well as local craft beer and wine add to PI∙RHO’s unique. All items are served quickly and efficiently, using only biodegradable, eco-friendly packaging and utensils.
Founder George Plagakis saw a gap in the local market for healthy, quick service Greek and Mediterranean food and created PI∙RHO True Food Grill. Plagakis said “Following the tremendous success of our corporate and franchised Ottawa locations, expanding our business model across Canada is a natural step for us and we have already generated amazing interest from across the country. We are excited about our franchise opportunity and are committed to providing every level of support to our franchise partners. Our primary goals are to deliver an amazing customer experience and to be the leading fast-casual brand.”
Franchise development experts InnoFran, who are assisting PI∙RHO Grill with their franchise growth said, "PI∙RHO Grill is a great concept and is offering a solid franchise opportunity. From the first time we visited them, we knew that they had developed an excellent franchise system and have a menu that is spearheading the health-conscious restaurant market. Their plans are for controlled growth across Canada, with both in-line and food court models. We believe PI∙RHO Grill’s business model has tremendous long-term development potential and is aligned with the fastest growing restaurant segment right now.”
Mr. Plagakis continued, “Our aim is to work with our chosen franchise partners to open PI∙RHO Grill restaurants in the locations best suited to deliver our unique customer service and creative menu. Greek food is more popular than ever, and our style of service and products keep our customers coming back for more! The fast-casual sector, especially build-your-own, is the fastest growing restaurant area in Canada and the USA today, so the business potential is huge. Our franchise opportunity has excellent investment potential, streamlined operations, a medium sized footprint, flexibility on locations and above all the highest-quality food at competitive prices. We have been offering fresh healthy food since before it became a trend and have done very well during the pandemic. We will provide our franchisee family with extensive initial and on-going training and support, impactful marketing and a respected brand name.”
InnoFran added, “The committed team at PI∙RHO Grill has many years of hospitality experience, are passionate about their business and this flows through to their franchisees, whom they see more as family instead of just franchise partners. They are approaching the market through a flexible franchise offering including single unit and multi-units in Ontario, as well as area development and master franchise opportunities in other provinces.”
PI∙RHO Grill is seeking franchisees that share their complete passion for customer service excellence, are self-motivated, ethical, and goal-focused, financially capable, have a genuine enjoyment of food and above all a passion for delivering amazing hospitality.
For more information on PI∙RHO Grill franchise opportunities, please visit pirhogrill.com or innofran.com/pirho
PI∙RHO Grill is a fast-casual, build-your-own-meal restaurant concept, offering high quality, health-conscious bowls and pitas, using the very best ingredients, all served in a stylish and contemporary environment. With healthy, vegan, vegetarian and allergy-sensitive options, PI∙RHO Grill customers can customize their bowls and pitas, by choosing their preferred base, protein, dips & spreads, toppings and dressings. Wholesome soups, sides, mouthwatering desserts, as well as local craft beer and wine add to PI∙RHO’s unique. All items are served quickly and efficiently, using only biodegradable, eco-friendly packaging and utensils.
Founder George Plagakis saw a gap in the local market for healthy, quick service Greek and Mediterranean food and created PI∙RHO True Food Grill. Plagakis said “Following the tremendous success of our corporate and franchised Ottawa locations, expanding our business model across Canada is a natural step for us and we have already generated amazing interest from across the country. We are excited about our franchise opportunity and are committed to providing every level of support to our franchise partners. Our primary goals are to deliver an amazing customer experience and to be the leading fast-casual brand.”
Franchise development experts InnoFran, who are assisting PI∙RHO Grill with their franchise growth said, "PI∙RHO Grill is a great concept and is offering a solid franchise opportunity. From the first time we visited them, we knew that they had developed an excellent franchise system and have a menu that is spearheading the health-conscious restaurant market. Their plans are for controlled growth across Canada, with both in-line and food court models. We believe PI∙RHO Grill’s business model has tremendous long-term development potential and is aligned with the fastest growing restaurant segment right now.”
Mr. Plagakis continued, “Our aim is to work with our chosen franchise partners to open PI∙RHO Grill restaurants in the locations best suited to deliver our unique customer service and creative menu. Greek food is more popular than ever, and our style of service and products keep our customers coming back for more! The fast-casual sector, especially build-your-own, is the fastest growing restaurant area in Canada and the USA today, so the business potential is huge. Our franchise opportunity has excellent investment potential, streamlined operations, a medium sized footprint, flexibility on locations and above all the highest-quality food at competitive prices. We have been offering fresh healthy food since before it became a trend and have done very well during the pandemic. We will provide our franchisee family with extensive initial and on-going training and support, impactful marketing and a respected brand name.”
InnoFran added, “The committed team at PI∙RHO Grill has many years of hospitality experience, are passionate about their business and this flows through to their franchisees, whom they see more as family instead of just franchise partners. They are approaching the market through a flexible franchise offering including single unit and multi-units in Ontario, as well as area development and master franchise opportunities in other provinces.”
PI∙RHO Grill is seeking franchisees that share their complete passion for customer service excellence, are self-motivated, ethical, and goal-focused, financially capable, have a genuine enjoyment of food and above all a passion for delivering amazing hospitality.
For more information on PI∙RHO Grill franchise opportunities, please visit pirhogrill.com or innofran.com/pirho
Contact
InnoFranContact
John Davies
647-317-1513
www.innofran.com
John Davies
647-317-1513
www.innofran.com
Categories