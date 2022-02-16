Henderson Franklin Welcomes Estate Planning Attorney Amanda Dorio
Naples, FL, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Attorney Amanda M. Dorio has joined the firm’s Wills, Trust & Estate Planning department. She is licensed to practice law in Florida and Wisconsin. Dorio shares:
“I’ve always admired Henderson Franklin. I’m excited for the opportunity to be part of their legal team.”
Dorio is vigilant to ensure that the appropriate and necessary resources are available to protect her clients’ assets and legacy. She listens and spends the time necessary to develop estate plans that are appropriate for each client’s individual situation because estate plans are not “one-size-fits-all.” Dorio has experience in the administration of many different probate scenarios. She works closely with her clients to ease the pain of loss that can be compounded by a probate.
Prior to joining Henderson Franklin, she was the managing partner of her own firm in Naples, Florida. She graduated cum laude from Cleveland State University. She then went on to graduate from Marquette University Law School, where she was an editor of the law journal, Elder’s Advisor. Dorio also practiced as an advocate with the Legal Aid Bureau of Maryland and clerked for a Judge in the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. Dorio may be reached at amanda.dorio@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1362.
Henderson Franklin has been serving the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida for nearly one hundred years. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota, by appointment. For more information on Dorio or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
