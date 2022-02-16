Licensed Divorce Coach for Men Hayley Lisa Shares Her Life Story & Divorce Industry Insights on Nobull Marketing’s "Evolving with the Times" Podcast
Learn About An Expert Divorce Coach Who’s Helped Hundreds of Men, Has Been Twice Nominated As a Woman of Influence, And Has Devoted Her Life To Helping Men Get Through Their Divorces In A Healthy Manner In Spite and Because of Her Own Difficult History With Divorce.
Philadelphia, PA, February 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NoBull Marketing today announced a recently released hour-long interview with Hayley Lisa – a licensed divorce coach for men who’s devoting her career to helping men find balance, peace, hope, and direction through their emotionally fraught divorces while coming out stronger on the other side.
"My passion for Divorce Coaching for men ignited during my second divorce when I saw just how little support and resources men had access to during the divorce process. I thought to myself, how wonderful would it be if I could provide that support to those men who so desperately need and want it?" - Hayley Lisa
"By 2031, I hope to see a future where a man walks into a courtroom and is confident that he's going to walk out with 50% time with his children. He's not going to go in scared and full of anxiety. He's gonna go in confident like a lot of moms do today because he knows he’ll be treated just as equal as women." - Hayley Lisa.
The interview dives deep into Hayley’s life, career, and insights such as:
A Deep Dive Into The Three Divorces Hayley’s Personally Experienced.
The Struggles Many Men Are Facing in the Divorce Courtroom.
The Future Hayley Hopes To Create For Men and Their Families Going Through Divorce.
Access The Interview Here: https://nobullmarketing.co/Hayley-Lisa
About NoBull Marketing:
NoBull Marketing is a Google My Business and Google Ads lead generation agency for lawyers that guarantees its campaigns will be profitable in 3 months or less or it’s free!. Through the “Evolving With The Times” podcast, we’re interviewing changemakers such as Colin Rule (Mediate.com), mediation pioneer Woody Mosten, and Ron Baker (The Soul of Enterprise) to stay on top of how family law is evolving in response to a more emotionally enlightened market.
About Hayley Lisa:
Hayley is a Certified Divorce Coach for men who’s been twice nominated for the Woman of Influence Award and has used her personal experiences to excel in her career. She developed her coaching system through years of training in the highly lauded program of Nonviolent Communication and by reflecting on the painful intricacies of the divorces she’s personally experienced - both as a child and and later as an adult. Through these experiences this guest found her inner strength, her best self, and discovered a passion for helping others suffering through an emotionally fraught divorce regain their sense of balance, hope, and direction through supportive coaching.
