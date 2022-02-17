EMKA New Virtual Exhibition Tour of Specialist Panel Hardware
The new virtual showroom from EMKA provides an online tour of their products and applications, covering Locks, Handles, Hinges, Gasket and Swinghandles.
Coventry, United Kingdom, February 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- EMKA’s new virtual showroom provides an online tour of EMKA products and applications from an exhibition perspective. Covering all their Locks, Handles, Hinges, Gasket and Swinghandles – visitors can simply choose their area of interest from a showroom presentation of Switch Cabinets, HVACR systems, Commercial Vehicles, Company presentation, Locking Solutions, Video and Access catalogues.
The virtual showroom environment allows visitors to investigate at their leisure, as they might at an exhibition, with the flexibility to access further information as at any normal showroom, by moving into the wider EMKA environment, guided by the showroom icons.
The virtual exhibition offers a novel and flexible way for visitors to explore the many hardware solutions on offer from EMKA. This fits the convenience of current online buying styles for engineers and buyers looking to save time in the research phase of their sourcing journey.
Contact
EMKA (UK) Ltd.Contact
Andy Billingham
024 7661 6505
https://www.emka.com/fileadmin/virtual-showroom-en/index.htm
