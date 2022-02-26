Axaipay Partners with Huawei and Duogo to be the Pioneer in the Country to Offer One-Stop Digital Platform for Franchise
Axaipay, Huawei and Duogo sign partnership to offer cloud-based digital solutions helping franchisors to manage and support their franchisees using centralized big data.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Malaysian-owned payment service provider, Axai Digital Sdn Bhd (“Axaipay”), today inked a tripartite Memorandum of Collaboration (“MoC”) with Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (“Huawei”) and Duogo Sdn Bhd (“Duogo”), to formalize the collaboration to develop cloud-based digital solutions for franchise in the country.
The signing was witnessed by the Malaysia Franchise Digital Association’s Hononary Chairman & Advisor, Yang Mulia Dato’ Paduka Seri Hasnizal Haji Hassan and the Chairman, Dato’ Dr. Denming Ho.
The partnership will focus on enabling franchisors to centralize their franchisees’ inventory, customer information, financial performance and other important business data and use the business intelligence powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen their operation and reduce the operating expenses.
“We believe our collaboration with Huawei and Duogo will assist franchisors and their franchisees to streamline their operation so that they can spend more time and put their focus on generating revenues,” said Mr. Terry Yee, CEO and Founder of Axaipay.
“Huawei remains committed to work with customers and partners to realise our vision of Everything-As-A-Service which helps accelerate digital adoption for the nation and organisations. The collaboration with Duogo & Axaipay will see a joint innovation in developing a cloud-based franchising solutions that aims to improve the development and maintenance of franchisees’ and franchisors’ operations, allowing business owners to focus more on their core business,” said Mr Lim Chee Siong, Vice President, Cloud & AI Business, Huawei Malaysia.
"Through this collaboration, we aim to enable many retail businesses and pre-franchisors to adopt new digital technologies that will not only level the playing field but also transform them into globally competitive businesses,” said Dr. Abdul Razak, CEO and Co-Founder of Duogo.
About Axai Digital Sdn Bhd ("Axaipay")
Axaipay, a 100% Malaysian owned payment service provider engaged in facilitating micro, small and medium enterprises (“MSME”) to accept online payments through its smarter, faster, and safer payment solution. Axaipay is regulated under the Financial Services Act 2013 (FSA 2013).
About Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd ("Huawei")
Huawei Cloud is a leading cloud service provider, which brings Huawei's 30-plus years of expertise together in ICT infrastructure products and solutions. We are committed to providing reliable, secure, and cost-effective cloud services to empower applications, harness the power of data, and help organizations of all sizes grow in today's intelligent world. Huawei Cloud is also committed to bringing affordable, effective, and reliable cloud and AI services through technological innovation.
About Duogo Sdn Bhd ("Duogo")
Duogo is the first Cloud Point-of-Sale (POS) with data analytics, franchise management system and ERP solution provider. It is also a franchisor (iBoxChain) registered with KPDNHEP’s MyFEX. Duogo’s solution is being used by more than 2,000 businesses in Malaysia. The company is recognized by Malaysia Book of Records as “Malaysia’s First Certified Software Engineering & Development Hub Franchise Operator.”
The signing was witnessed by the Malaysia Franchise Digital Association’s Hononary Chairman & Advisor, Yang Mulia Dato’ Paduka Seri Hasnizal Haji Hassan and the Chairman, Dato’ Dr. Denming Ho.
The partnership will focus on enabling franchisors to centralize their franchisees’ inventory, customer information, financial performance and other important business data and use the business intelligence powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen their operation and reduce the operating expenses.
“We believe our collaboration with Huawei and Duogo will assist franchisors and their franchisees to streamline their operation so that they can spend more time and put their focus on generating revenues,” said Mr. Terry Yee, CEO and Founder of Axaipay.
“Huawei remains committed to work with customers and partners to realise our vision of Everything-As-A-Service which helps accelerate digital adoption for the nation and organisations. The collaboration with Duogo & Axaipay will see a joint innovation in developing a cloud-based franchising solutions that aims to improve the development and maintenance of franchisees’ and franchisors’ operations, allowing business owners to focus more on their core business,” said Mr Lim Chee Siong, Vice President, Cloud & AI Business, Huawei Malaysia.
"Through this collaboration, we aim to enable many retail businesses and pre-franchisors to adopt new digital technologies that will not only level the playing field but also transform them into globally competitive businesses,” said Dr. Abdul Razak, CEO and Co-Founder of Duogo.
About Axai Digital Sdn Bhd ("Axaipay")
Axaipay, a 100% Malaysian owned payment service provider engaged in facilitating micro, small and medium enterprises (“MSME”) to accept online payments through its smarter, faster, and safer payment solution. Axaipay is regulated under the Financial Services Act 2013 (FSA 2013).
About Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd ("Huawei")
Huawei Cloud is a leading cloud service provider, which brings Huawei's 30-plus years of expertise together in ICT infrastructure products and solutions. We are committed to providing reliable, secure, and cost-effective cloud services to empower applications, harness the power of data, and help organizations of all sizes grow in today's intelligent world. Huawei Cloud is also committed to bringing affordable, effective, and reliable cloud and AI services through technological innovation.
About Duogo Sdn Bhd ("Duogo")
Duogo is the first Cloud Point-of-Sale (POS) with data analytics, franchise management system and ERP solution provider. It is also a franchisor (iBoxChain) registered with KPDNHEP’s MyFEX. Duogo’s solution is being used by more than 2,000 businesses in Malaysia. The company is recognized by Malaysia Book of Records as “Malaysia’s First Certified Software Engineering & Development Hub Franchise Operator.”
Contact
Axai Digital Sdn BhdContact
Terry Yee
+60163906893
www.axaipay.com
Terry Yee
+60163906893
www.axaipay.com
Categories