Win-Pro - Multiple Listings in Clutch Award 2022 for Singapore and Malaysia
Singapore, Singapore, February 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Win-Pro is a leading outsourcing IT support, IT consulting, and IT solution service provider company in Singapore and Malaysia.
Since 1993, Win-Pro have been delivering the highest standards of IT services to organizations in three major cities (Singapore, and Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia), with a fourth (in Batam, Indonesia) under consideration. Win-Pro has served IT Support for Small Medium Business in Singapore, inclusive of Multi National Corporation as well.
Win-Pro is a fast growing Outsourced IT Support Services Provider in Singapore that can proactively manage, monitor and maintain IT infrastructure. To keep the system fully operational, it is imperative for companies to perform weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly system maintenance checklist for high availability and early detection of failure. As operational downtime is highly disruptive to any business workflow, therefore the IT Maintenance Services Singapore are crucial and important part of any business to perform in their optimum state.
The IT consulting arm in Singapore translates business strategy into viable technology IT solutions. They can deploy, manage, and support any organization IT infrastructure, whether on-premises or on the Cloud.
Clutch is a B2B research, ratings and reviews site that identifies leading IT and marketing service providers and software. Clutch evaluates companies based on over a dozen quantitative and qualitative factors, including client reviews, company experience, client list, industry recognition, and market presence. Clutch helps companies manage their online reputation through 3rd party, verified reviews and increases their online visibility and traffic.
Listings on Clutch
Top Cybersecurity Consulting Companies in Singapore
Top IT Consultants in Singapore
Top Managed IT Services in Singapore
Top SEO Companies in Singapore
Top Cybersecurity Consulting Companies in Malaysia
Top IT Consultants in Malaysia
Top Cloud Consulting Services in Malaysia
Top SEO Companies in Malaysia
Win-Pro - IT Support, IT Services, IT Company in Malaysia
WinProMY Consultancy Sdn Bhd (Johor Bahru)
Unit 10-08, City Plaza, 21 Jalan Tebrau
80300 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
+60 7 336 0069
WinProMY Consultancy Sdn Bhd (Kuala Lumpur)
Unit A-8-8, Scott Garden, 289, Jalan Kelang Lama
58100 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
+60 7 298 9915
Win-Pro - IT Support, IT Services, IT Company in Singapore
Win-Pro Consultancy Pte. Ltd.
38 Jalan Pemimpin
#07-04, M38
Singapore 577178
+65 6100 8324 (Tech)
+65 6100 2100 (Sales)
