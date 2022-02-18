NewAge(R) Industries’ Redesigned Website Showcases Tubing, Hose, and the Company’s Unique Culture; New Site is Streamlined and Well Ordered
Plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries announces a relaunch of its website, www.newageindustries.com. The site underwent a complete redesign for a fresh look, intuitive navigation, market-specific pages, and optimization for mobile device viewing. Sections include information on the company’s tubing, fittings and clamps; technical resources such as white papers; expansion project news; career opportunities; and an About Us area for details on NewAge’s ESOP and B Corp status.
Southampton, PA, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries recently relaunched its website with a fresh, uncluttered design. The site features intuitive navigation, a clean look and feel, and pages that focus on specific markets.
NewAge’s new website was planned with clear pathways in mind. Links to products follow an organized approach based on product type (tubing, fittings, clamps) and material (silicone, PVC, polyurethane). Informative materials such as white papers, regulatory summaries, and installation instruction videos are found under Technical Resources, and press releases and posts on the company’s expansion projects are listed at News and Events.
An About Us section on the redesigned site highlights NewAge’s employee ownership culture and its community involvement, green initiatives, B Corp(TM) status, quality approach, and engineering capabilities. A Careers tab directs viewers to job opportunities, benefits, and the company’s ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan). Links to the company’s AdvantaPure(R) and Verigenics(R) brands are included, and the site is optimized for mobile devices.
“We’re very happy with the intuitive flow this site offers our visitors in comparison to the previous site,” said Michael Tangreti, NewAge’s Director of Marketing. “It’s simplified, it’s logical, and it more than meets our goal of delivering product information in a clean, easy-to-follow format. The new site also lets us highlight our uniqueness. We’re the only one-hundred-percent employee-owned B Corporation in the plastic and silicone tubing industry.”
NewAge launched its first website in the 1990’s, when customers’ preferences for learning about products began to shift from printed catalogs to the internet. The company’s initial site was adapted time and again to include new products and other pertinent information and eventually expanded to encompass hundreds of pages. NewAge’s team leaders and its Marketing department wanted a fresh look to better represent the modern, innovative, customer-focused manufacturer that NewAge is today. The company worked with a local B2B digital marketing agency on the project.
See NewAge’s redesigned website at http://www.newageindustries.com. You may contact the NewAge Industries team with questions by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.
About NewAge Industries
In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill, Certified B Corporation(TM) committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.
The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, AdvantaFlex(R) TPE tubing, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage, and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored, and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics division.
