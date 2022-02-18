NewAge(R) Industries’ Redesigned Website Showcases Tubing, Hose, and the Company’s Unique Culture; New Site is Streamlined and Well Ordered

Plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries announces a relaunch of its website, www.newageindustries.com. The site underwent a complete redesign for a fresh look, intuitive navigation, market-specific pages, and optimization for mobile device viewing. Sections include information on the company’s tubing, fittings and clamps; technical resources such as white papers; expansion project news; career opportunities; and an About Us area for details on NewAge’s ESOP and B Corp status.