More Than a Gap Year, a Great Year: Place Corps Kingston Fellowship Launching Summer 2022
Youth find their place in a new Service Fellowship in Kingston, NY.
Kingston, NY, February 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In the summer of 2022, Place Corps, an educational institute in the Hudson Valley, is launching the Place Corps Kingston Fellowship: a 10-month post-high school program for 16 Kingston, NY youth (ages 18-21) to develop the personal, professional, and practical skills that lead to a joyful, sustainable life featuring an equitable cost model that ensures 100% accessibility to all accepted applicants.
Never before have young people been so unsure about the next steps post-high school. Young people want opportunities to learn together in person, to gain real life skills, to align their values with their actions, to collaborate for the good of their community, to feel belonging and discover their purpose. The Place Corps Kingston Fellowship offers these opportunities and more.
Through experiential, community-engaged learning, Place Corps equips youth with the skills, connections, and resources to be future leaders in service of their communities. Youth explore the rural and urban landscapes of the Hudson Valley with their Homeroom based at Good Work Institute. Working in partnership with a network of local professionals, the Place Corps Kingston Fellowship offers cross-sector mentorship and local networking to:
- Learn valuable practical and personal skills not taught in traditional education
- Offer volunteer service and become engaged citizens in local community
- Create professional work experience
- Save and make money
- Develop a passion project
- Earn college credit
- Build sustainable livelihoods and professional next steps in service to their communities
Fellows receive a monthly stipend of $500 and a completion award of $4000, along with a values-aligned actionable plan for next steps post-fellowship towards professional pathways. Fellows graduate knowing how to:
- grow and prepare nutritious food;
- navigate personal finances with confidence;
- create regenerative enterprises;
- communicate ideas effectively;
- design and build small structures;
- and lead just movements in their community
“What our world needs is young people skilled in emergent, adaptive, collaborative, community-driven, and radical solutions. Solutions that are rooted in place, that are localized, diverse, and equitable. Solutions that are joyful! We are here to offer training in practical skills for you to be the leader of your life and co-designer of a flourishing future for all.” -Dawn Breeze, Co-founder and Director
Applications for the Place Corps Kingston Fellowship open January 30th. For more information about the fellowship, visit www.placecorps.org/kingstonfellowship for further details, curriculum, and the fellow experience. Instagram: @place_corps. Contact info@placecorps.org for Media Kit with shareable images.
About Place Corps
Place Corps is a 501(c)3 rooted in the Hudson Valley with the mission to cultivate a calling to know, love, and serve our places by place-specific transformational learning programs. Founded in 2018, Place Corps began as an initiative between Hawthorne Valley Association, a nonprofit made up of diverse initiatives in Ghent, NY and Good Work Institute, a worker self-directed nonprofit organization in Kingston, NY.
Contact
Rebecca Cosenza
(518) 360-1239
www.placecorps.org
