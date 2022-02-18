2022, 2023 FHSAA State Lacrosse Championships Coming to Naples and Paradise Coast Sports Complex
Naples, FL, February 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) will play the 2022 State Boys and Girls Lacrosse Championships May 5-7 at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex Stadium.
The Boys 1A and 2A semifinals are set for Thursday, May 5. The Girls 1A and 2A semifinals are on Friday, May 6 – with four state championship games on Saturday, May 7.
Admission will be $8 per day with advance purchase, and $11 the day of entry. All tickets will be available for purchase via GoFan.co with No onsite ticket sales taking place.
All games will be played in the 3,500-seat PCSC Stadium, a showpiece of the 180-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex built by Collier County and opened in 2019.
“We are thrilled to partner with the FHSAA and to bring the state lacrosse championships to Collier County,” said Jack Adams, vice president of sports & entertainment for Sports Facilities Companies – which manages PCSC.
“This event is one of many that will showcase Paradise Coast Sports Complex and Collier County that are coming up, and we can’t wait to see the best high school lacrosse athletes in the state in the stadium in May.”
“Collier County Public Schools is excited to bring a State Championship event to our County,” said Supervisor for Interscholastic Athletics/Student Activities, Mark Rosenbalm. “We look forward to working with the FHSAA and the Paradise Coast Sports Complex staff. We are very proud of this outstanding complex and look forward to running a great event for the teams that make the state championships.”
The FHSAA contracted with Paradise Coast Sports Complex for the 2022 and 2023 state finals – delivering the best lacrosse the state of Florida has to offer to Collier County and Southwest Florida.
“The FHSAA has long been seeking a host location, facility and community for the lacrosse state championships that meet the growing needs and expectations of the sports’ student-athletes,” said FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn. “The FHSAA has been in contact with the PCSC and Collier County Public Schools for some time in anticipation of opportunities such as this, and I am very pleased we are able to make the event happen this year.”
Boca Raton St. Andrews is the defending Class 1A boys state champion and Jupiter is the defending Class 2A boys state champion. Delray Beach American Heritage captured the Class 1A girls state championship. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas won the Class 2A girls state championship.
“We are committed to showcasing all sports at this magnificent venue,” PCSC General Manager, Adrian Moses said. “These Championships, along with the Division-I college game between Harvard and Ohio State men on Feb. 26 and the Division-1 women’s game between the Notre Dame and Yale on March 20, shows that PCSC and Naples are becoming a focal venue in the lacrosse-playing community.”
All matchups for the 2022 FHSAA State Lacrosse Championships will be streamed live via the NFHS Network. For specific event information, please visit the lacrosse sports page at FHSAA.com.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Paradise Coast Sports Complex, Jeff Walters, jwalters@sportsfacilities.com
About Paradise Coast Sports Complex
Built by Collier County in 2019, Paradise Coast Sports Complex features professional-level synthetic turf fields, including a 3,500-seat multipurpose stadium, on-site recreation and entertainment options with high-quality concessions.
Throughout the year, Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts tournaments including youth travel soccer, lacrosse, football and more. PCSC is also home to The Factory, Collier County’s premier outdoor workout facility, numerous cultural events, and The Cove Beer and Wine Bar that features scenic sunset views.
About Sports Facilities Companies
The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) are the Nation's leading resources for managing and developing sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. Our 30+ managed venues and 1,500+ team members, represented by the SF Network, welcome more than 25 million guest visits and produce over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and SFMNetwork.com.
About The FHSAA
The Florida High School Athletic Association supervises and regulates interscholastic athletic programs for high school students at member public, private and charter schools. The organization also recognizes and honors academic achievement among student-athletes at almost 800 middle, junior and senior high schools statewide. Headquartered in Gainesville, it is the official governing body for interscholastic athletics in Florida.
The Boys 1A and 2A semifinals are set for Thursday, May 5. The Girls 1A and 2A semifinals are on Friday, May 6 – with four state championship games on Saturday, May 7.
Admission will be $8 per day with advance purchase, and $11 the day of entry. All tickets will be available for purchase via GoFan.co with No onsite ticket sales taking place.
All games will be played in the 3,500-seat PCSC Stadium, a showpiece of the 180-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex built by Collier County and opened in 2019.
“We are thrilled to partner with the FHSAA and to bring the state lacrosse championships to Collier County,” said Jack Adams, vice president of sports & entertainment for Sports Facilities Companies – which manages PCSC.
“This event is one of many that will showcase Paradise Coast Sports Complex and Collier County that are coming up, and we can’t wait to see the best high school lacrosse athletes in the state in the stadium in May.”
“Collier County Public Schools is excited to bring a State Championship event to our County,” said Supervisor for Interscholastic Athletics/Student Activities, Mark Rosenbalm. “We look forward to working with the FHSAA and the Paradise Coast Sports Complex staff. We are very proud of this outstanding complex and look forward to running a great event for the teams that make the state championships.”
The FHSAA contracted with Paradise Coast Sports Complex for the 2022 and 2023 state finals – delivering the best lacrosse the state of Florida has to offer to Collier County and Southwest Florida.
“The FHSAA has long been seeking a host location, facility and community for the lacrosse state championships that meet the growing needs and expectations of the sports’ student-athletes,” said FHSAA Executive Director George Tomyn. “The FHSAA has been in contact with the PCSC and Collier County Public Schools for some time in anticipation of opportunities such as this, and I am very pleased we are able to make the event happen this year.”
Boca Raton St. Andrews is the defending Class 1A boys state champion and Jupiter is the defending Class 2A boys state champion. Delray Beach American Heritage captured the Class 1A girls state championship. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas won the Class 2A girls state championship.
“We are committed to showcasing all sports at this magnificent venue,” PCSC General Manager, Adrian Moses said. “These Championships, along with the Division-I college game between Harvard and Ohio State men on Feb. 26 and the Division-1 women’s game between the Notre Dame and Yale on March 20, shows that PCSC and Naples are becoming a focal venue in the lacrosse-playing community.”
All matchups for the 2022 FHSAA State Lacrosse Championships will be streamed live via the NFHS Network. For specific event information, please visit the lacrosse sports page at FHSAA.com.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Paradise Coast Sports Complex, Jeff Walters, jwalters@sportsfacilities.com
About Paradise Coast Sports Complex
Built by Collier County in 2019, Paradise Coast Sports Complex features professional-level synthetic turf fields, including a 3,500-seat multipurpose stadium, on-site recreation and entertainment options with high-quality concessions.
Throughout the year, Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts tournaments including youth travel soccer, lacrosse, football and more. PCSC is also home to The Factory, Collier County’s premier outdoor workout facility, numerous cultural events, and The Cove Beer and Wine Bar that features scenic sunset views.
About Sports Facilities Companies
The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) are the Nation's leading resources for managing and developing sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. Our 30+ managed venues and 1,500+ team members, represented by the SF Network, welcome more than 25 million guest visits and produce over $250 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and SFMNetwork.com.
About The FHSAA
The Florida High School Athletic Association supervises and regulates interscholastic athletic programs for high school students at member public, private and charter schools. The organization also recognizes and honors academic achievement among student-athletes at almost 800 middle, junior and senior high schools statewide. Headquartered in Gainesville, it is the official governing body for interscholastic athletics in Florida.
Contact
Paradise Coast Sports ComplexContact
David Wasson
239-351-9899
PlayParadiseCoast.com
David Wasson
239-351-9899
PlayParadiseCoast.com
Categories