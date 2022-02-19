picoNETS Launches picoCDN on AWS Wavelength
On-Demand CDN Extender for applications like media, augmented reality, and virtual reality.
Mumbai, India, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- picoNETS announces the general availability of picoNETS’ picoCDN platform. Designed to run on AWS Wavelength, the picoCDN platform is a next-generation edge Content Delivery Infrastructure, built to enable new high-throughput, low-latency edge delivery use cases.
AWS Wavelength embeds AWS compute and storage services within 5G networks, providing mobile edge computing infrastructure for developing, deploying, and scaling ultra-low-latency applications. Customers easily extend and augment their existing content delivery infrastructure by deploying the picoCDN platform on AWS Wavelength, allowing them to enhance content and data availability for use cases such as immersive multi-camera streaming at stadiums, 8K videos, gaming, virtual and augmented reality (VR / AR) - all of which require ultra-low latency and high bandwidth. picoCDN can also be used to deliver non-video assets for use cases like e-commerce images or app home page assets, where low latency can significantly improve application startup time and perceived end-user experience.
picoNETS uses AWS services like Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) to build its novel vCDN on AWS Wavelength and optimizes content and data availability on the high-speed, low-latency 5G network.
“picoCDN powered by AWS Wavelength truly abstracts away the implementation complexity to enable OTTs and other CDN users to look at new use cases with ultra-low latency in the 5G world,” said Prakash Advani, co-founder, and CEO, picoNETS. “Previously, this required setting up servers and a complex network integration activity. This was often a long, multi-month process. Now with AWS Wavelength, its’ much easier for carriers and ISV Partners to work together faster and bring innovative solutions to the market.”
About picoNETS
picoNETS is a Deep Edge CDN (Content Delivery Network) startup. picoNETS works with leading content partners for an unmatched experience, by providing zero buffering and ultra-low latency. picoNETS can deliver 4K Ultra HD, 8K, VR, and AR seamlessly. Applications can also run on the picoNETS platform’s distributed nodes, thereby improving the QoS (Quality of Service).
picoNETS works with leading carriers and ISPs across the world to deliver a superior experience for their users and also reduce both their backhaul and transit traffic. picoNETS engineers are continually innovating and coming up with solutions to enhance Internet Experiences.
