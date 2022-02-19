Dais World Partners with Central India’s Largest Entrepreneurial Fest, ECell MANIT Bhopal’s Stark Expo

Dais World partnered with E-Cell Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal to promote India's Largest Start-up Expo "Stark Expo." It provided an opportunity for the start-ups to pitch their ideas and network with C-Level executives from top corporations, government agencies, incubators, investors, VC funds, banks, and tech companies.