Dais World Partners with Central India’s Largest Entrepreneurial Fest, ECell MANIT Bhopal’s Stark Expo
Dais World partnered with E-Cell Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal to promote India's Largest Start-up Expo "Stark Expo." It provided an opportunity for the start-ups to pitch their ideas and network with C-Level executives from top corporations, government agencies, incubators, investors, VC funds, banks, and tech companies.
Hyderabad, India, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dais World (The Flagship brand of Dais Informatics Private Limited) announced its Media Partnership with India's Largest Start-up Expo "Stark Expo" at the E-Summit presented by E-Cell Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal.
Stark Expo was held on a 3D platform by ibentos: India's leading Virtual Event Platform, on 5th and 6th February and provided an opportunity for the start-ups to pitch their ideas and network with C-Level executives from top corporations, government agencies, incubators, investors, VC funds, banks and tech companies.
As the Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan inaugurated the event, Ms. Sonam Bhagat, Business Head and Executive Director of Dais Informatics Private Limited delivered the keynote session at the closing ceremony of a well-planned and well-executed Youth endeavour.
Dais World helped further empower the efforts of E-Cell NITB with exclusive media coverage, content and promotions across all social media and community platforms and even a specially organised lucky draw.
Mr. Abhishek Deb, Founder and the Executive Director of Dais Informatics Private Limited stated, "As we heard the inaugural speech of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan on the opening day of The Stark Expo 2022 - I heard one thing resonating strongly across his speech 'India's Golden Period of Progress is now here.' Our Youth are the creators of India’s next stage of progress. We, at Dais World, thank the E-Cell of MANIT Bhopal for putting faith in us in this fantastic endeavour of empowering them.”
About Dais World:
Dais World - News & Editorials - is a Media brand from the house of Dais Informatics Private Limited, becoming the fastest-growing young voice of India, advocating quality journalism while also keeping the whole idea of online news consumption - meaningful & fun.
Dais World has quickly gained popularity amongst its target audiences who come to its platform to read and be rewarded for this habit. Dais World is everything a contemporary digital-ready reader would need to stay updated.
Contact Information
Dais Informatics Private Limited (Brand owner of Dais World)
Ms. Sonam Bhagat
Business Head/Executive Director
Address: Hyderabad, Telangana
Telephone: +91 8779860147
