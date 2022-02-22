fit20 Celebrates Record-Setting 2021 with Awards at Annual Conference
Fredericksburg, VA, February 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Global personal fitness franchise fit20 held their annual United States franchise conference on February 12, 2022, to showcase the record-setting performance by both franchise and company-owned studios.
“I am proud of the excellent conference the fit20 team coordinated. It is always great to be able to bring so many members of our organization together,” stated Aqil Radjab, CFE, CEO of fit20 USA. “As we look back and realize the success we achieved over the past year, it was a great moment. Getting these results in a challenging year like 2021 is proof of entrepreneurship excellence. ”
fit20 signed three new franchisees in 2021, bringing the total count of U.S. studios to 11. As the world faced a global pandemic, health and wellness businesses such as fit20 faced stringent restrictions on studio attendance. For many, this would be an impossible barricade to manage; however, the fit20 system is unique in how it limits the number of individuals in the studio at a time. This allowed for not only a safe and productive environment but one where studios could continue to grow.
The conference was an opportunity to celebrate the excellence of the studios and individuals. This year’s honorees include to following studios and team members:
fit20 Dixie Commons: fit20 Dixie Commons is located in St. George, UT. This studio was recognized as Studio of the Year, 2nd place for Membership Growth, and 2nd place in Google Reviews.
fit20 Liberty Place: fit20 Liberty Place is located in Fredericksburg, VA. They were recognized for 1st place in Membership Growth, 1st place in Membership Count and 1st place in Google Reviews.
fit20 Cosner’s Corner: fit20 Cosner’s Corner is located in Fredericksburg, VA. This studio was recognized for 3rd place in Membership Growth and 2nd place for Member Count.
fit20 Traverse City: Located in Traverse City, MI. This studio was recognized for 3rd place in Member Count.
fit20 Aquia Park: Located in Stafford, VA. They were recognized for 3rd place in Google Reviews.
Raeann Litaliaen: Raeann was recognized with the Spotlight Award for an exceptional attitude and always going above and beyond for fit20.
Cathy Battreall: Recognized as Franchisee of the Year. Her input proved invaluable in helping fit20 reach their annual goals.
For nearly 15 years fit20 has been making a difference in the lives of its members. The fit20 system provides proven results through a high-intensity workout that maximizes every moment of the session with a personal trainer. The fit20 organization looks to continue the success and additional information about their system can be found on the Franchising Website https://fit20usafranchise.com/.
About fit20 USA Franchising
fit20 USA is a Master Franchisee of fit20 BV based in the Netherlands. Offering a single-Studio and multi-unit franchise programs, fit20 USA Franchising is focused on rapid expansion across the U.S. with strategic partners. For more information on the franchise programs, visit www.fit20usafranchise.com.
Company Contact Info:
Dr. Ben Litalien, CFE | Chief Development Officer
benlitalien@fit20usa.com
O: 540.657.1427 | C: 540.845.2885 | Skype: bclital
Occasio Gee, | US Marketing Manager
occasiogee@fit20usa.com
O: 833.348.4620 | C: 540.377.0134
fit20 USA Franchise | 44 Mine Road, Suite 2-165 | Stafford, VA 22554
Categories