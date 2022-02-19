BYD Transit Bus, Motorcoaches Eligible for California 2022 HVIP Funding
Los Angeles, CA, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BYD announced that buyers of its line of American-made battery-electric transit buses and motorcoaches are eligible for incentives through the California Air Resources Board (CARB) 2022 Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).
Vehicles in the voucher program include BYD’s entire battery electric transit bus and motorcoach lines.
HVIP is a first-come, first-served voucher incentive program designed to accelerate the market transformation by reducing the purchase price of zero-emission vehicles. There will be $569.5 million available in HVIP this year, with $70 million set aside for public transit vehicles. When the transit vehicle set-aside funds are fully requested, HVIP will continue to allow standard HVIP voucher requests for all public transit bus fleets pending funding availability.
The opening date and details on how the program will be conducted this year have not been finalized. Information about the program can be found at https://californiahvip.org.
The voucher program includes BYD’s complete transit bus line, with the 30-foot K7M and the K7M-ER eligible for $85,000 in incentives, and the 35-foot K8M, 40-foot K9M and K9MD, and 60-foot K11M eligible for $120,000.
Among BYD’s coaches, the 23-foot C6M is eligible for $85,000 in incentives. Larger coaches, including the 35-foot C8M,35-foot Double Decker C8MS; 40-foot C9M; 45-foot C10M; and 45-foot Double Decker C10MS motor coaches are eligible for $120,000 vouchers.
“We’re very pleased to again participate in the HVIP program,” BYD Senior VP of Operations Patrick Duan, said. “This program benefits all of California and is especially helpful to those living in communities that have been historically lacking environmental justice.”
Voucher amounts can be increased by an additional 10% if the vehicles are registered in a disadvantaged community. Voucher amounts can be increased by an additional 15% if the vehicles are purchased by a public transit agency.
The chassis of any vehicle receiving an HVIP voucher must be titled and licensed in California, and the vehicle must be California-registered.
BYD is the industry leader in zero-emission electric buses with nearly 80,000 battery electric buses delivered to customers worldwide. More than 50 customers across the United States are operating U.S.-made BYD electric buses in communities from Martha’s Vineyard and Indianapolis to Palo Alto and Los Angeles.
BYD’s Lancaster, California manufacturing facility employs hundreds of men and women including members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union (SMART), Local 105. Our Community Benefits Agreement includes a commitment to hire veterans, single parents and the formerly incarcerated.
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Contact
Jim Skeen, media relations specialist
jim.skeen@byd.com
661-436-0513
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
