Henderson Franklin Welcomes Business Litigation Attorney Gary Rhodes
Fort Myers, FL, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Gary D. Rhodes, Jr. has joined the firm as an associate in the Business Litigation Department. He assists clients involved in business disputes, specifically in matters of breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, dissolution of partnership and landlord/tenant issues.
Rhodes began his legal career as an Assistant State Attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit prosecuting criminal cases. After a couple of years, he joined a reputable private firm where he diversified his practice, spending several years practicing family law, criminal defense and general civil litigation. Rhodes is known for his honest yet passionate representation and creative problem-solving in every case he undertakes. His strategies and fresh perspective are welcome in the midst of difficult circumstances.
Rhodes is a West Virginia native and fan of the WVU Mountaineers. He’s also a member of Rotary International. Rhodes graduated with his B.A. in Psychology from West Virginia University and his J.D. from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He is admitted to practice in all Florida state courts.
Rhodes may be reached at gary.rhodes@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1364.
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Rhodes or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Rhodes began his legal career as an Assistant State Attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit prosecuting criminal cases. After a couple of years, he joined a reputable private firm where he diversified his practice, spending several years practicing family law, criminal defense and general civil litigation. Rhodes is known for his honest yet passionate representation and creative problem-solving in every case he undertakes. His strategies and fresh perspective are welcome in the midst of difficult circumstances.
Rhodes is a West Virginia native and fan of the WVU Mountaineers. He’s also a member of Rotary International. Rhodes graduated with his B.A. in Psychology from West Virginia University and his J.D. from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He is admitted to practice in all Florida state courts.
Rhodes may be reached at gary.rhodes@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1364.
Henderson Franklin has served the legal needs and communities of Southwest Florida since 1924. The firm is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Rhodes or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Categories