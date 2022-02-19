Trinidadian American Director/Writer Ryan Latchmansingh to Screen Short Film Where the Sun Set for CSIFF2022 Pre-Fest “Film & Chat”
New York, NY, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell Productions is thrilled to announce its first episode of "Conch Shell Film Fest Pre-Fest Film & Chat" with "Where The Sun Sets," by writer/director Ryan Latchmansingh (Conch Shell IFF2021 Best Director Award Winner).
Sponsored by Filmocracy (www.filmocracy.com) "Film and Chat" brings together filmmakers and audiences via online video and creates opportunities for live chats. David Velo Steward (www.trillvision.com) will be moderating a live conversation between the audience and our featured filmmaker.
About "Where The Sun Sets"
Ten years after a tragic accident claims the life of his mother, Luke Singh struggles to make ends meet while working as a fisherman. Unable to take care of himself and his sick grandmother, Luke is presented with an opportunity to make a lot of money, but the decision comes at a much greater cost.
Trailer: https://vimeo.com/537454126
Event date: Saturday, February 26th, 2022
Time: 5pm EST/ 2pm PST/ 4pm CST
How to attend: Get your tickets from Eventbrite - event name Conch Shell IFF PRE-FEST - Film & Chat https://www.eventbrite.com/e/265528792767.
Use promo code CSIFF2022PREFEST to get a free ticket
About Conch Shell Int’l Film Fest
The second annual Conch Shell International Film Festival 2022 (CSIFF 2022) that will run from August 26-28, 2022 online on Filmocracy’s festival streaming platform. The festival will feature films, workshops, networking events, screenplay readings, and Master’s Classes. Regular deadline for submission is April 15th, 2022. Late deadline is June 3, 2022. Visit www.conchshelliff.com for a submission link.
Conch Shell International Film Festival (CSIFF) celebrates short films and screenplays written by artists from the Caribbean and the Caribbean Diaspora. For the second consecutive year, industry sponsor Filmocracy will provide a safe and interactive online film festival experience for filmmakers and attendees. The festival is seeking films from 1 minute to 30 minutes from aspiring independent filmmakers, student shorts, and short screenplays/television pilot scripts. This year’s festival features indie and student films that inspire social change.
Follow us:
@Conchshelliff
Follow us:
@Conchshelliff
