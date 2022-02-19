Walmart Foundation Awards Grant to a Cyber Nonprofit That Hopes to Reach Youth Impacted by COVID
New York, NY, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Walmart has awarded the Cyber Institute a Community Grant to help the nonprofit collaborate with partners to develop programs to ensure greater inclusion of youth and minorities towards STEM education and cybersecurity careers. Walmart said their award represents a commitment to giving back to the communities where we operate. They quote Mrs. Helen Walton, “It’s not what you gather, but what you scatter that tells what kind of life you have lived." Minorities, women, and underserved communities are strikingly underrepresented in cybersecurity careers, despite growing cyber threats and an acute talent crunch. The Cyber Institute is on a mission to reach those groups and fill the growing cybersecurity workforce deficit with as many of them as possible. Funding for cyber nonprofits is small and inconsistent, but the nonprofit has identified how they can succeed despite this while helping others do the same. “We are a lean nonprofit, not focusing on growing a large staff but growing a large network of partners,” says Taylor Vance. Cyber Institute enables its grant dollars to go further by partnering with other organizations. “The Cyber Institute has been a valuable partner in helping to cross-promote our efforts in IT training and workforce development. I appreciate the insight in how to provide further IT Training to more women and minorities,” says Kristin Admundson at Discover Goodwill. Andrew Vance said that this funding will help the nonprofit explore with their partners who also focus on early-stage STEM development, like Discover Goodwill, the Children’s Science Museum, and 4-H, how to replace programs that were severely impacted by COVID. The Cyber Institute will explore more innovative and engaging virtual learning for students while also reducing resource demands on partner nonprofits to train and manage technology-based curricula. Vance said, “working out how to meet partner needs and capture students’ attention early is key. We are grateful to the Walmart Foundation for partnering with us to help us better reach the communities we both wish to serve.”
About Cyber Institute
Cyber Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and international NGO that advises government and industry on matters related to cyber policy, pathways into the workforce, and cyber education curriculum. Our vision is to ensure a safer and more inclusive cyber world. Our mission is to increase access to education, employment, and workforce development to ensure they will have greater career opportunities while also empowering them to safeguard our digital world. By increasing access to education, employment, and workforce development, we believe the communities we serve will have greater opportunities for self-determination and self-reliance. Reach us at info@cyber-institute.org and find us at https://www.cyber-institute.org
Contact
Taylor Rodriguez Vance
Executive Director
5 Union Square West, Suite 1124
New York, NY 10003
800-357-8315 or 646-598-6534
