Calisthenics Coach and Entrepreneur Jean Fallacara Introduces a Biohacking Approach to Fitness
The cyborg training expert is changing the fitness industry with his neuroscience calisthenics fitness program to foster a mind-body connection.
New York, Canada, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jean Fallacara, the serial entrepreneur and biohacking expert, is working toward changing the fitness industry through his neuroscience calisthenics program. Cyborggainz helps people get attuned to their bodies while helping them reach their fitness goals.
The calisthenics trainer uses neuroscience and neuroplasticity to help people develop and strengthen their mind-body connection for a better fitness experience. He believes great athletes are only made when they are more mindful of their practices and set realistic fitness goals for themselves, which can then be redefined and extended.
His training program focuses on maintaining a balance between a healthy life and pushing the body to its limits to achieve peak performance.
According to Jean, “Simply focusing on upgrading your physical fitness is not enough. We can’t ignore how important mental performance is to us. That’s what sets my fitness approach apart: I teach not only endurance and strength, but also how to tap into our minds to achieve unprecedented benchmarks using the power of neuroscience, sleep, nature, nutrition, and willpower.
“No matter how hard we try, we’re always learning toward unfitness but with conscious choices, we can make lasting changes in our lives.”
Fallacara’s virtual training program provides a complete fitness regimen to participants. It’s a customized package that includes a nutrition plan, biohacking methods, workout routines and exercises, and tips to develop a growth mindset. Jean is also the author of Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack Your Body Clock and regularly hosts podcasts on his Spotify channel.
To learn more about Jean Fallacara and his journey, visit https://jeanfallacara.com/.
About Jean Fallacara
Jean Fallacara is a bodyweight training coach, author of Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack Your Body Clock, owner of Biohackers Magazine, and the founder of Cyborggainz, a virtual fitness platform. The neuroscience calisthenics training expert helps people improve their performance using exercise, sleep, and nutrition.
Contact Information
Website: https://jeanfallacara.com/
Contact: +1 514-240-1655
Email: cyborg@cyborggainz.com
