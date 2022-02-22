SMART FLOW Now Manages Over 70 Billion Litres of Water
London, United Kingdom, February 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SMART FLOW, today, officially announced that they are now managing 70 billion litres of water annually for their customers. The SMART FLOW Intelligent water management technology is not only beneficial in financial terms but also driving sustainable goals for their clients.
SMART FLOW’S solution has been utilized across a wide range of customers and solving the hidden cost of water related issues for their clients, working across industries such as hospitality, retail, public bodies, care homes and many other commercial businesses and office blocks. SMART FLOW provides water management and it is at the cutting edge of helping companies reduce their water costs, eliminating excess use to support water sustainability goals.
Dave Hogan, the CEO of SMART FLOW, notes, “Since the start from two years ago, our water management technology has grown from managing just over 1 million litres of water to now over 70 billion litres. SMART FLOW water technology is now empowering companies to take total control of all their water usage and water costs." He further adds, “By the end of 2022, SMART FLOW will be managing over a 100 billion litres of water and he is proud that SMART FLOW customers in the hospitality, care homes and manufacturing industries are saving way more than 30% and getting total control and visibility of their water and energy usage.”
Rising energy and water costs are now a burden to companies.
After the announcement by the energy regulator, the energy bills are set to rise drastically in the U.K. The commercial business will also be affected by this rise in energy bills when it comes to water. SMART FLOW plays an important role in energy management and cost reductions due to the fact that heating hot water accounts as much as upto 20% of energy bills of most companies. SMART FLOW has numerous case studies in different industries where they have reduced water cost by 50% and energy cost by 10%.
Reducing water costs alongside reducing energy costs is on every business leader's priority list. Today, water is one of the most vital resources for any business and reducing the amount of water is an important step for protecting our natural resources. Water cost savings also carries the additional bonus of reducing the operational costs when managed effectively. Water is integral to the day-to-day operations of companies in hospitality, food and drink and others who rely on the transformation of water. Now is the time for every company to plan the impact of rising water costs or availability on their business models, and the potential impact of water regulation if water scarcity accelerates. Setting an eco-friendly example in your business can help you attract new clients, stay ahead of hospitality trends, have an influence on the industry—and the world—around you, and save money. This is why water conservation is so crucial for hospitality operations.
About SMART FLOW
SMART FLOW empowers clients with full visibility and control to easily reduce their water consumption. SMART FLOW water water management system provides actionable insights to reduce water by 30%. SMART FLOW provides the technology and software to reduce and control any businesses water costs including reducing energy costs associated with heating hot water. SMART FLOW blends technical knowledge and mechanical expertise with AI tech to deliver verifiable cost savings and property protection in real time 24/7.
For press, case studies and comments:
Email: rijo@mysmartflow.uk
Phone: +442033688131
