Storm Eunice Will See Parcel Delays in Scotland - Pegasus Couriers
Several delivery operations were halted on Friday afternoon (Friday, 18 February 2022) as Storm Eunice swept through the North of Scotland causing havoc.
Scotland, United Kingdom, February 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Delivery operations across Aberdeenshire were halted on Friday afternoon as Storm Eunice swept through the North of Scotland.
By midday, Pegasus Couriers asked their 25 drivers travelling across the Aberdeenshire area to return to the depot.
The driver recall was issued after several main bypasses closed, leaving tractors, cars and trucks stranded on major routes.
This comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy snow in the north and north-east of Scotland.
Pegasus Couriers Aberdeen on-site manager, Darren Henderson, said that recall was for the safety of their drivers.
“This is blizzard conditions and very dangerous. The combination of strong winds, heavy rain, icy roads, and snow make it very tricky to drive – particularly to outer lying areas. Some of the roads have been closed and others are blocked with commuters trapped in their vehicles,” he said. “We are getting reports of tractors getting stuck while attempting to assist.”
Henderson added that driver safety was a priority for the company. “After talking to several drivers, we decided to recall them back to the depot in line with our safety plan,” he said.
At about 11am on Friday, the North East Police sent a Tweet stating: “A large number of vehicles are currently struggling to travel up the Tyrebagger at the A96 between Blackburn and Aberdeen. Craibstone is also heavily affected. As a result, there are large tailbacks and significant delays. Again, please only travel if your journey is necessary.”
Regional manager Michal Zwierzynski said that his teams were monitoring the weather and road closures across the north of Scotland. “We apologise for any delays in deliveries and will work hard over the weekend, weather permitting, to make up for the delay. This is an unforeseen circumstance and we are monitoring the situation. We will be in full operation once it is safe to do so. I am in constant communication with the depot managers and the drivers to make sure we limit any delays as much as possible."
This comes only three weeks after a crane lifted a courier van out of a ditch after being forced off the road, near Keith due to the high winds.
