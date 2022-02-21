FirstLight Home Care Announces National Caregiver of the Year
FirstLight Home Care, an award-winning provider of home care services, has named Brian Roh of Charlotte, NC as its National Caregiver of the Year. Matt Paxton helps surprise Charlotte caregiver on National Caregivers Day.
Charlotte, NC, February 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- FirstLight Home Care, an award-winning provider of home care services, has named Brian Roh of Charlotte, NC as its National Caregiver of the Year.
Roh was presented with the honor during a National Caregivers Day appreciation event at FirstLight’s Charlotte office. He was nominated for the award by Ken and Mary Ellen Fleming, owners of FirstLight Home Care of Charlotte.
“Brian is thoughtful, genuine and compassionate,” said Mary Ellen Fleming. “He goes the extra mile to keep his clients safe, to offer encouragement and treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve. He is just one of those caregivers who never hesitates to simply do what needs to be done.”
More than 45 Caregiver of the Year nominations were received from FirstLight offices across the country. Nominees were evaluated on service excellence, quality of caregiving skills and bringing the FirstLight culture to life. Roh was one of six finalists this year.
“Brian is truly one-of-a-kind and so deserving of this recognition,” said Ken Fleming. “I can’t tell you how thrilled we are that he was selected for this national award. And it’s even more special to honor him on National Caregivers Day.”
Matt Paxton helped FirstLight present the prestigious award. Matt helps families find the upside of downsizing. His public television show, Legacy List with Matt Paxton, explores the struggle between holding on to the past and embracing the future and stresses the importance of sharing family stories above holding on to objects. FirstLight Home Care is a proud supporter of this Emmy-nominated series.
“Throughout my professional career and in my personal life, I’ve seen the positive affects caregivers can have on families and their loved ones,” said Matt Paxton. “It can be stressful caring for a parent, whether it’s helping them downsize and transition to a new chapter in their life or making sure they can live independently in their own home. The support and peace of mind caregivers like Brian provide to families is invaluable. I’m grateful that FirstLight asked me to be part of this special recognition.”
For more information on FirstLight Home Care of Charlotte, visit Charlotte.FirstLightHomeCare.com
About FirstLight Home Care
FirstLight Home Care is a leading provider of home care services, helping individuals achieve the quality of life they deserve. The company has set a new standard in home care by creating an unmatched Culture of Care that drives industry-leading client and employee satisfaction. FirstLight is a lifeline not only for seniors, but for people recovering from illness, injury or surgery, adults with disabilities, veterans, busy families, and anyone 18 and older who needs personal or companion care services. FirstLight Home Care’s mission is to deliver exceptional, compassionate care provided by extraordinary people so that all those who are served may age with comfort, dignity and independence in the place they call home. FirstLight is also proud to champion the family caregivers who give countless hours of care to their loved ones every day by providing the resources and support needed to help them maintain balance in their own lives. Visit FirstLightHomeCare.com.
Roh was presented with the honor during a National Caregivers Day appreciation event at FirstLight’s Charlotte office. He was nominated for the award by Ken and Mary Ellen Fleming, owners of FirstLight Home Care of Charlotte.
“Brian is thoughtful, genuine and compassionate,” said Mary Ellen Fleming. “He goes the extra mile to keep his clients safe, to offer encouragement and treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve. He is just one of those caregivers who never hesitates to simply do what needs to be done.”
More than 45 Caregiver of the Year nominations were received from FirstLight offices across the country. Nominees were evaluated on service excellence, quality of caregiving skills and bringing the FirstLight culture to life. Roh was one of six finalists this year.
“Brian is truly one-of-a-kind and so deserving of this recognition,” said Ken Fleming. “I can’t tell you how thrilled we are that he was selected for this national award. And it’s even more special to honor him on National Caregivers Day.”
Matt Paxton helped FirstLight present the prestigious award. Matt helps families find the upside of downsizing. His public television show, Legacy List with Matt Paxton, explores the struggle between holding on to the past and embracing the future and stresses the importance of sharing family stories above holding on to objects. FirstLight Home Care is a proud supporter of this Emmy-nominated series.
“Throughout my professional career and in my personal life, I’ve seen the positive affects caregivers can have on families and their loved ones,” said Matt Paxton. “It can be stressful caring for a parent, whether it’s helping them downsize and transition to a new chapter in their life or making sure they can live independently in their own home. The support and peace of mind caregivers like Brian provide to families is invaluable. I’m grateful that FirstLight asked me to be part of this special recognition.”
For more information on FirstLight Home Care of Charlotte, visit Charlotte.FirstLightHomeCare.com
About FirstLight Home Care
FirstLight Home Care is a leading provider of home care services, helping individuals achieve the quality of life they deserve. The company has set a new standard in home care by creating an unmatched Culture of Care that drives industry-leading client and employee satisfaction. FirstLight is a lifeline not only for seniors, but for people recovering from illness, injury or surgery, adults with disabilities, veterans, busy families, and anyone 18 and older who needs personal or companion care services. FirstLight Home Care’s mission is to deliver exceptional, compassionate care provided by extraordinary people so that all those who are served may age with comfort, dignity and independence in the place they call home. FirstLight is also proud to champion the family caregivers who give countless hours of care to their loved ones every day by providing the resources and support needed to help them maintain balance in their own lives. Visit FirstLightHomeCare.com.
Contact
FirstLight Home CareContact
Cresta Lewis
513-371-1030
www.firstlighthomecare.com
Cresta Lewis
513-371-1030
www.firstlighthomecare.com
Categories