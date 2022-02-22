CapitaLand Investment is Ranked the Top Real Estate Company Globally on 2022 Carbon Clean 200
CapitaLand’s listing on the index for the fourth straight year reinforces its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint in the built environment.
Singapore, Singapore, February 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is ranked the top real estate company globally and top Singapore company on the 2022 Carbon Clean 200 (Clean200). This is the fourth consecutive year that CapitaLand has been listed on the index, an annual recognition by Corporate Knights and As You Sow of the world’s publicly traded companies that are leading the way among their peers to a clean energy future.
Ms Lynette Leong, Chief Sustainability Officer, CLI, said: “As a global sustainability leader in real estate, CLI is committed to doing our part in addressing climate change and reducing our carbon footprint in over 250 cities across 30 countries where we have presence. We integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into everything we do, from our investment process to our property design, development and operations. We are also using renewable energy in operating our properties, intensifying our global search for innovations through our CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge and stepping up our adoption of sustainable finance, among others. To guide our investment decisions, we have set a shadow internal carbon price since 3Q 2021 to gauge the environmental costs of each investment’s greenhouse gas emissions and take the appropriate mitigation measures accordingly. We will continue to press on in our ESG efforts to deliver measurable outcomes and long-term economic value to our stakeholders.”
This year’s Clean200 companies rose to the top of a pool of 8,480 global firms based on rigorous assessment of the amount of revenue each company earns from products and services aligned with the Corporate Knights Clean Economy Taxonomy.
CapitaLand’s commitment to lowering carbon footprint
CapitaLand’s 2030 Sustainability Master Plan launched in October 2020 includes a carbon emissions reduction target which is validated by Science Based Targets Initiative. CapitaLand has been increasing the use of renewable energy and have installed solar panels atop seven buildings in Singapore as at 31 December 2021, with more in the pipeline. Energy generated through this renewable source will contribute to lowering CapitaLand’s carbon footprint. This includes powering its corporate offices in Singapore since 2020. The solar panels will generate a total of 11,462 megawatt hours of renewable energy. It will help to avoid over 4,676 tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to energy for over 2,400 households annually.
For its second edition of CapitaLand Sustainability X Challenge (CSXC), CSXC 2022, one of the key themes is decarbonisation. The aim is to find solutions that reduce energy consumption intensity while ensuring thermal comfort for building occupants and increasing renewable energy adoption in CapitaLand’s portfolio. CSXC 2022 will see an increased funding by up to S$650,000 for the top 10 projects to be piloted at the Group’s global network of properties. CapitaLand provides its innovators with access to a range of real estate asset classes globally and typologies in varying climatic conditions to implement their solutions. This gives them the opportunity to demonstrate conclusively how their systems will function under real-world conditions. Shortlisted teams will be mentored by leading industry experts to prepare them for their pitch to a distinguished panel of judges in July 2022. CSXC 2022 is open for submissions. Submit here before 28 February 2022.
