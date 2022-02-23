Virtual Parliamentarians Hosts a Complimentary Workshop on Parliamentary Procedure
An educational open house featuring a World Champion of Public Speaking, who shares how he makes business meetings effective.
New York, NY, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Virtual Parliamentarians invites leaders, ranging from professionals to board members, to learn to "Make Motions, Not Waves," for efficient meetings from Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) Dana LaMon, a World Champ of Public Speaking. Attendees can enjoy a regular meeting, including prepared speeches, Table Topics™ (impromptu speeches), and evaluations.
Most organizations, ranging from nonprofits to corporations, use parliamentary procedure to facilitate orderly meetings. Five members will highlight its value for the club:
- Past District Governor and Club Vice President of Membership Penelope Boehm, DTM, noted that some members joined because one purpose in the Club Constitution is to "increase its individual members' knowledge of the rules of parliamentary procedure and their skills in conducting meetings and participating in group discussions."
- Club President Jenny Liu, DTM, observed, "Leaders who are proficient in parliamentary procedure seem to follow the governing documents of the organizations that they signed membership agreements to belong to. By ensuring diverse views are heard and the majority rules, one decision at a time using Robert's Rules Of Order, organizations can benefit from inclusiveness, retention, and ethical conduct."
- Professional Registered Parliamentarian (PRP) Ted Allman, DTM, says, "As a Topicsmaster, I will select attendees to practice chairing a mock meeting, debating fun motions clearly, and voting quickly."
- Odette J. Wilkens, DTM, President & General Counsel of Wired Broadband, Inc. advocating fiber optics to the premises, over wireless, as faster, more cybersecure, and safer for health, and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Alliance for protecting Americans' civil liberties, will profile an ethical leader.
- Kevin Bob, RP, a real estate investor specializing in marketing and technology, will deliver an icebreaker using the Dynamic Leadership path in the Toastmasters education program.
Others will share how a supportive and positive experience with feedback helps them grow. Attend for a chance to win a complimentary ebook on Robert's Rules Of Order Newly Revised In Brief.
Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Time: 8:00 - 9:30 pm EST online
Registration: https://bit.ly/vp-openhouse-3-2
Event: Free to the public
Virtual Parliamentarians (https://VPOO.ToastmastersClubs.Org) is a specialty club of Toastmasters International where leaders are made. It empowers members across America to Australia to develop their leadership and communication skills using parliamentary procedure.
About District 46
District 46 comprises more than 106 corporate and community clubs in New York, NY. To learn more about District 46 please visit: www.toastmasters46.org.
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the organization's membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Contact
Virtual Parliamentarians
Jenny Liu, DTM
917-275-7299
https://vpoo.toastmastersclubs.org
President-7850496@toastmastersclubs.org
