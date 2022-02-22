Washie Minority Co-Founders Launch Product to Eliminate Toilet Seat Covers for Good

Washie start up co-founders, Rob Poleki (Polynesian) & Dane Simmons (African-American), launch the Washie Toilet Seat. They are the first to infiltrate the industry with this invention. Their toilet seats have been installed in Airports, Hospitals, Arenas, Convention Centers, office spaces and are in negotiations with NBA arenas.