New Estate Efficiency Score Available Now
Only available at T.L. Morson and Associates, PLLC. From a name that you know and trust.
Canton, MI, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- At T.L. Morson and Associates, they specialize in Estate Plans, Business Consulting, Accounting Services, and Wealth Transfer Plans that are customized to meet the needs of each client. So, this means their plans are designed specifically for families and their needs.
T.L. Morson and Associates is now the exclusive provider of the New Estate Efficiency Score. The Estate Efficiency Score or EES, was developed to provide families with an assessment of their overall Estate Planning situation. The score takes into consideration a number of factors derived from a questionnaire that generates a score ranging from 100-500. The lower your EES, the more likely your estate will need to go through the often, expensive, time consuming, public process known as Probate.
The Estate Efficiency Score not only provides clients with an assessment of their current situation, but it also makes recommendations on how to increase the overall score and decrease the likelihood of Probate.
There is no cost or obligation to receive your score and it's only offered through T.L. Morson and Associates.
With over 25 years of experience, the T.L. Morson team brings a wealth of knowledge in the areas of Estate Planning, Business Consulting, and Accounting Services.
Theo L. Morson, JD, LLM
877-234-1989
www.tlmorson.com
