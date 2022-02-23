FDB Hinges with Removable Pins for Specialist Panels
Specialist hardware company FDB Panel Fittings have addressed the needs of panel builders and installers with a range of removable pin hinges – now available ex-stock for urgent delivery from their Online Shop.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Market-leading specialist hardware company FDB Panel Fittings have addressed the needs of panel builders and installers with a range of removable pin hinges – now available ex-stock for urgent delivery from their Online Shop. Easily removable hinge pins facilitate better access during manufacture and installation by allowing doors to be removed from enclosures and cabinets then simply refitted when each process has been completed.
Hinges with removable pins are offered in stainless steel for extra robust usage or corrosion resistance. Various types are offered including polyamide, steel, zinc die and stainless steel – concealed pins are not accessible when the door is closed but are quickly removable when open so that installation, service, adjustment and repairs may be easily achieved.
Hinges with removable pins are offered in stainless steel for extra robust usage or corrosion resistance. Various types are offered including polyamide, steel, zinc die and stainless steel – concealed pins are not accessible when the door is closed but are quickly removable when open so that installation, service, adjustment and repairs may be easily achieved.
Contact
FDB Panel FittingsContact
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/hinges/stainless-steel
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/hinges/stainless-steel
Categories