Keep Irving Beautiful Brings Valentine’s Day Joy to Seniors Volunteers Write 643 Cards for Nursing Home Residents
Irving, TX, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) followed their holiday card campaign with a similar project for Valentine’s Day. KIB invited community members to make or write cards for residents of local nursing homes.
A total of 524 community members donated 643 cards. This represented 545 volunteer hours and many smiles from the faces of the seniors who received the cards. As a special treat, KIB volunteer Nancy Ard donated several flower arrangements she had made from recycled materials. KIB staff delivered the cards and flowers in time for the Valentine’s Day parties at the nursing homes.
KIB would like to thank the following: Irving Girl Scout Troops; Irving Elite cheerleaders and athletes; Lively and Schulze Elementary Schools; Lamar Middle School; the after-school programs at Senter, Georgia Farrow, Lee, Northwest and Mustang Recreation Centers; Shady Grove Learning Center; the Lively Pointe Adult Day Therapeutic Program; Cynthia Sharp, Karen Harmon and Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer and wife Melanie for contributing cards to the project.
“We can’t say enough about how the community responded to this program,” said KIB Board member Candace Eldridge. “The seniors enjoyed receiving the cards, which helped make their Valentine’s Day special. KIB has great volunteers who are always willing to help with projects like this, and we thank them very much for their kindness.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
A total of 524 community members donated 643 cards. This represented 545 volunteer hours and many smiles from the faces of the seniors who received the cards. As a special treat, KIB volunteer Nancy Ard donated several flower arrangements she had made from recycled materials. KIB staff delivered the cards and flowers in time for the Valentine’s Day parties at the nursing homes.
KIB would like to thank the following: Irving Girl Scout Troops; Irving Elite cheerleaders and athletes; Lively and Schulze Elementary Schools; Lamar Middle School; the after-school programs at Senter, Georgia Farrow, Lee, Northwest and Mustang Recreation Centers; Shady Grove Learning Center; the Lively Pointe Adult Day Therapeutic Program; Cynthia Sharp, Karen Harmon and Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer and wife Melanie for contributing cards to the project.
“We can’t say enough about how the community responded to this program,” said KIB Board member Candace Eldridge. “The seniors enjoyed receiving the cards, which helped make their Valentine’s Day special. KIB has great volunteers who are always willing to help with projects like this, and we thank them very much for their kindness.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Contact
Keep Irving BeautifulContact
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Categories