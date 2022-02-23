Fine Art Photography Project Traces Dutch Climate Change
Collaborative Night Photo Project Captures Haunting Beauty of Rural Friesland and Flevoland Provinces.
New York, NY, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Are Dutch waterways, canals, and pumping stations the last defense against climate change?
Funded by the Netherlands-America Foundation, New York-based artist, Steve Giovinco will make fine art night photographs at these sites–inspired by Dutch painting–to bring more attention to the environmental crisis. The project runs from April 15 to May 15, 2022.
Local groups, environmentalists and farmers will help identify specific points of environmental shifts occurring along canals, pumping stations, polders and dikes in rural Friesland and Flevoland provinces. A portion of image sales and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) will be donated to the community, and later, international exhibitions and presentations will be made at museums and galleries.
“Since climate change is sometimes hard to fully grasp, I hope that evocative night photographs will help publicize global warming,” says the Yale University-trained photographer, who just returned from documenting melting glaciers in Greenland.
Due to the hours-long photographic exposures Giovinco uses, the images of moving water, tides, windmills, etc., sometimes appear blurred, literally capturing time unfolding. Working in near-total darkness makes it difficult to see through the camera’s viewfinder so Steve stands beside it “feeling” the image and intuitively framing in the dark. Along with extensive research, the project is inspired by 17h Century Dutch landscape paintings, such as by Jacob van Ruisdael, Jan van Goyen, and others.
Giovinco says, “Since I live on the island of Manhattan, I personally see rising water as an ever-present threat which is predicted to overtake many coastal areas if climate change is not urgently addressed.”
This project represents a continuation of Steve’s long-term decades-long environmental night landscape series, and the artist feels it is urgent to complete this series before the Dutch land metamorphoses further.
Steve Giovinco Bio
Steve Giovinco is a New York-based photographer tracing international environmental change. His work focuses on evocative long exposure night landscapes images, which have been shown in more than 90 museum and gallery exhibitions. Public and private collections including his photographs are the Brooklyn Museum of Art, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and the California Museum of Photography. Exhibitions of his work include the Gemeentemuseum Den Haag; Museum of Contemporary Art Georgia; Contemporary Art Center, Cincinnati; Winnipeg Art Gallery; White Columns, New York; Sadler’s Wells, London; Gyeongnam Art Museum, Korea. He’s a Fulbright Fellow Alternate, attended artist residencies at Yaddo and received numerous grants. He was commissioned by one of the first blockchain art platforms, Monegraph. Giovinco earned an MFA from Yale University.
Funded by the Netherlands-America Foundation, New York-based artist, Steve Giovinco will make fine art night photographs at these sites–inspired by Dutch painting–to bring more attention to the environmental crisis. The project runs from April 15 to May 15, 2022.
Local groups, environmentalists and farmers will help identify specific points of environmental shifts occurring along canals, pumping stations, polders and dikes in rural Friesland and Flevoland provinces. A portion of image sales and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) will be donated to the community, and later, international exhibitions and presentations will be made at museums and galleries.
“Since climate change is sometimes hard to fully grasp, I hope that evocative night photographs will help publicize global warming,” says the Yale University-trained photographer, who just returned from documenting melting glaciers in Greenland.
Due to the hours-long photographic exposures Giovinco uses, the images of moving water, tides, windmills, etc., sometimes appear blurred, literally capturing time unfolding. Working in near-total darkness makes it difficult to see through the camera’s viewfinder so Steve stands beside it “feeling” the image and intuitively framing in the dark. Along with extensive research, the project is inspired by 17h Century Dutch landscape paintings, such as by Jacob van Ruisdael, Jan van Goyen, and others.
Giovinco says, “Since I live on the island of Manhattan, I personally see rising water as an ever-present threat which is predicted to overtake many coastal areas if climate change is not urgently addressed.”
This project represents a continuation of Steve’s long-term decades-long environmental night landscape series, and the artist feels it is urgent to complete this series before the Dutch land metamorphoses further.
Steve Giovinco Bio
Steve Giovinco is a New York-based photographer tracing international environmental change. His work focuses on evocative long exposure night landscapes images, which have been shown in more than 90 museum and gallery exhibitions. Public and private collections including his photographs are the Brooklyn Museum of Art, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and the California Museum of Photography. Exhibitions of his work include the Gemeentemuseum Den Haag; Museum of Contemporary Art Georgia; Contemporary Art Center, Cincinnati; Winnipeg Art Gallery; White Columns, New York; Sadler’s Wells, London; Gyeongnam Art Museum, Korea. He’s a Fulbright Fellow Alternate, attended artist residencies at Yaddo and received numerous grants. He was commissioned by one of the first blockchain art platforms, Monegraph. Giovinco earned an MFA from Yale University.
Contact
Steve Giovinco, Contemporary Fine Art PhotographyContact
Steve Giovinco
347-421-7598
www.stevegiovinco.com
Steve Giovinco
347-421-7598
www.stevegiovinco.com
Categories