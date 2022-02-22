FLAACOs Announces Trella Health as Newest Strategic Partner
New partnership with Trella brings advanced analytics to FLAACOs members.
St. Johns, FL, February 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Trella Health, a leading source of healthcare analytics, joins the Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs) as its newest strategic partner. Trella empowers Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) ACOs and Direct Contracting Entities (DCEs) to meet their financial benchmarks by building and maintaining high-performing care networks.
“Trella couldn’t be more excited to join forces with FLAACOs. We know from our ACO customer base in Florida how well respected FLAACOs is and see tremendous potential in working together to help their members thrive in value-based care,” shared Tyler Rardin, VP of Sales for Trella Health. Rardin noted Florida has one of the nation’s highest concentrations of MSSP ACO beneficiaries, a testament to the competition faced by ACOs operating in the state.
Mosaic by Trella helps organizations new to taking on risk understand and evaluate their markets, so they can recruit clinicians and grow their networks with confidence. More experienced risk-based entities use Mosaic to analyze network performance and identify opportunities for optimization. At the end of the day, ACOs and DCEs are all looking to partner with the best providers for their organization to ensure beneficiaries receive cost-effective quality care.
“As a Medicare ACO, it’s critical for us to collaborate with the highest value specialists who will deliver quality patient care and enable us to improve health outcomes and reduce costs. Mosaic enables us to take a data-driven approach to optimize our network, unlocking insights that directly impact our clinical and financial performance.” - Faris Ghawi, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Vytalize Health
As a strategic partner, Trella looks forward to engaging with FLAACOs members and helping them strengthen their networks. Trella is also offering FLAACOs members a free Mosaic evaluation.
To learn more about Trella Health or receive your free evaluation, visit https://www.trellahealth.com/.
About Trella Health
Trella Health provides unmatched, actionable market intelligence to DCEs, ACOs, healthcare networks, and post-acute care providers of all sizes. As one of only a few companies to be deemed both a Qualified Entity by CMS and an Innovator under its Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has elite access to billions of performance, referral, and competitive data points across the market and patient care settings. Its standardized insights, representing 90% of the 65+ U.S. population, help customers identify, engage, and manage critical relationships and advance their organizations with confidence.
About Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), A ValueH Organization
ValueH is the leading member organization in the U.S. with a dedicated focus on driving positive and sustainable change in how value-based care is delivered and reimbursed. Founded in 2012, ValueH’s FLAACOs is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The association brings organizations together and drives providers to work together to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. To learn more, please visit our websites at www.flaacos.com and www.valueH.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
