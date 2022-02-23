Henry County Virginia Native Partners with Top Web Accessibility Platform
Jennifer M. Weiner, local of Henry County Virginia, has partnered with acceessiBe to provide ADA compliance for those with disabilities. Jennifer provides WordPress website solutions for podcasters and service-based businesses.
Bassett, VA, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer M. Weiner, a leading provider of WordPress website solutions, announced today a partnership with accessiBe, the #1 web accessibility solution for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) compliance. Together with accessiBe, Jennifer offers installation of the accessiBe solution to help female podcasters and service providers maintain ADA compliance online, which is both affordable and easy to implement.
"In recent months, more consumers are shopping online than ever before. With an increase in online shopping, ensuring service providers sites are fully accessible to people with disabilities is becoming increasingly important. Website accessibility not only protects online businesses legally, it enhances the businesses’ reputation and boosts sales by enabling service providers to serve people with a large demographic of people that require additional assistance." - Jennifer M Weiner
Learn more about the integration by contacting Jennifer at www.wpsimplified.us
“With more customers shopping online, our goal was to find a solution that allows my clients to comply, and continue to comply regardless of how many ongoing changes they make to their sites, without any additional effort on their part. accessiBe provides exactly that. The solution is easy to implement, it’s affordable and helps online businesses mitigate the risk of lawsuits. But most importantly, it enables my clients to provide a better online shopping experience to those with disabilities.”– Jennifer M Weiner
About accessiBe:
accessiBe’s founders are veterans of software and marketing web agencies and started working on the project in 2016 when laws and legislations that mandated the promotion of web accessibility started to spread. Starting 2019, the company has expanded its reach in the U.S. and other countries following insistent customer demand. For more information, visit: https://www.accessibe.com.
Contact
Jennifer Weiner
Jennifer M Weiner
276-235-7337
https://www.wpsimplified.us
Jennifer M Weiner
276-235-7337
https://www.wpsimplified.us
