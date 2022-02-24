The Danos Group Starts 20 Days of Challenges to Raise Money & Awareness for the Leadership Through Sport & Business (LTSB), Social Mobility Charity

On the 22nd February 2022, the Danos Group launched the “Danos Group 2022 Challenge for Charity.” For the next 20 days, the Danos global team will be taking part in 20 challenges, including 22 mile cycle, 2.2 mile run, 22 minutes of meditation, and 22 acts of kindness. They will be raising money for the Leadership Through Sport & Business (LTSB), a social mobility charity.