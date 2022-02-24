Meet CEO of Shufti Pro, Victor Fredung at iFX Expo Dubai 2022
An award-winning KYC/AML service provider, Shufti Pro, announces its attendance at iFX Expo Dubai 2022 (the biggest FinTech event) from February 22nd to 24th.
Canary Wharf, United Kingdom, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Businesses attend events to build strategic professional relationships, get fresh ideas and solutions, and stay current with trends by learning from experienced professionals. Looking forward to the event as an excellent platform for networking, Shufti Pro has announced its attendance at the iFX Expo Dubai which is going to take place at Za’abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre from 22-24 February 2022.
Victor Fredung, CEO of Shufti Pro along with Marios Panayiotou, Angela Nicolaidou, Amira Abusrour, Alex, and Anthony will be attending the event. Commenting on the participation in the event, Victor Fredung said, "We are looking forward to attending the iFX Expo in Dubai and engaging with the FinTech, trading, and finance influencers about our automated KYC and AML solutions,” All the representatives have vast experience in FinTech with a particular focus on IDV, KYC, and AML. Catch the Shufti Pro team at booth number 55 to get detailed insights into the company’s AI-powered IDV solutions.
Conducted by Ultimate Fintech (largest Fintech Conference Organizer), the event will be held at the UAE’s leading event venue and the largest exhibition center in the world. The iFX Expo is the biggest B2B fintech exhibition, attracting global leaders and innovators from the financial industry. With over 17+ events, iFX EXPO has attracted over 40K attendees and 1,750+ exhibitors.
Globally acclaimed identity verification service provider Shufti Pro provides automated KYC and AML services to businesses worldwide. The company assists payment service providers, affiliates, banks, and even blockchain brands to comply with Know Your Customer and Anti-money Laundering regulations. Shufti Pro helps businesses with its robust KYC/AML regulations with an aim to safeguard the global financial market against Fincrime.
The company attended the FinTech event Money20/20 USA in Las Vegas last year as well. Acknowledging the efforts of Shufti Pro to solve modern-day financial and regulatory challenges, the company is nominated by RegTech Insight Awards 2022 recently in the category of “Best Solution for Managing Financial Crime.” Earlier, Shufti Pro has been declared the winner at Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021 for providing the best KYC and onboarding solution.
About Shufti Pro
Globally renowned for its AI-powered identity verification solutions, Shufti Pro provides services to 230+ countries and territories. With the highest accuracy rate, its KYC and AML software supports 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages to verify identities in just a few seconds. By staying compliant with the GDPR and global AML/KYC regulations, Shufti Pro eradicates threats of digital fraud in real-time.
