Experience the Spirit of Wales This St. David’s Day
Celebrate St. David’s Day with Food and Drink Wales and the Spirit of Wales Distillery as they embark on a roadshow to London this week. The industry-wide Love Wales Love Taste campaign promotes Welsh food and drink in the build-up to the feast of Saint David.
London, United Kingdom, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- To celebrate Welsh food and drink this Saint David’s Day, Spirit of Wales Distillery will be attending an industry wide Caru Cymru Caru Blas / Love Wales Love Taste campaign to promote the love of Wales and Welsh taste. Partnering with Food and Drink Wales Trade Department, the Welsh Food and Drink Market is a two-day event featuring Welsh food and drink and takes place in London on the 26th and 27th of February from 10:00 to 17:00 in the build up to St. David’s Day on the 1st of March 2022.
Experience Welsh food and discover great tasting gins, vodkas, and rums, from the Spirit of Wales Distillery, and many other Welsh food and drink producers passionately made products. A warm Welsh welcome awaits you at Ely’s Yard, at Truman Brewery, just off Brick Lane, London E1. Visit the roadshow kitchen, sample a wide variety of food and drink from Welsh cakes to Welsh rum, there is something for everyone.
St. David’s Day celebrates the Patron Saint of Wales or the feast of St. David which is a celebration of Welsh heritage and culture. The Spirit of Wales have crafted their premium spirits on the Welsh nation, each bottle is inspired by the landscapes, culture, people, and heritage of this small country with passionately proud people.
Spirit of Wales Distillery will highlight their award-winning range of curiosity Steeltown spirits at the London event. Including their forged gins, sparked vodkas, and luscious rums at the event. Dragon’s Breath a curious spiced Welsh rum will also be available to sample or buy on the day. The Newport Distillery offer authentic Welsh experiences, including tasting nights, guided tours with drinks, or learn the art of distilling with one of the rum or gin making session.
To learn more about the Spirit of Wales Distillery and its spirits delivery partnership with Deliveroo, please visit their online store or find them on social media.
About the Spirit of Wales Distillery
Founded in October 2020, the Spirit of Wales Distillery is a no-nonsense Welsh spirits producer based in South Wales. Inspired by Welsh passion and the dramatic Welsh heritage and environment, the Spirit of Wales range includes the award-winning forged gins, sparked vodkas and curiosity Welsh rums. Visit the Newport distillery for a guided tour and tasting experience to find the perfect pairing with Fever-Tree Mixers and Tonics and the Spirit of Wales chocolate range. Celebrate all things Welsh with The Spirit of Wales Distillery and Food and Drinks Wales.
Daniel Dyer, from "The Spirit of Wales Distillery": 01633 965035 or email Claudette de Chermont at marketing@spiritofwales.com
