Top Workplace, Engel & Völkers South Tampa, 2021 Production Awards
Multiple Realtors® were recognized at the Engel & Völkers South Tampa Annual Awards Presentation.
Tampa, FL, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Multiple real estate advisors were recognized at the local Engel & Völkers Shop Annual Awards Luncheon held at Bascom's Chop House in Clearwater, FL on February 15th, 2022. The Tampa Bay area is home to multiple Engel & Völkers luxury real estate brokerages, voted a Top Workplace for three consecutive years by the Tampa Bay Times.
Engel & Völkers South Tampa’s Overall Advisor Awards and Top Producing Team Awards issued to the Realtor® having the most sales transactions, acquired listings, and highest sales volume went to real estate advisors Jeramiah Bustin and Shane Vanderson of the Bustin Vanderson Group. The Bustin Vanderson Group have over twenty-five years of combined Tampa real estate market experience and have worked with some of the most recognizable names in the sports, entertainment, and business communities.
Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, Broker and License Partner of Engel & Völkers South Tampa comments, “It was an honor to have our top producers at our 2021 Engel & Völkers Shop Awards luncheon at Bascom's Chop House. During 2021 we struggled with the second year of the COVID Pandemic not to mention other disruptors in the real estate industry. Our Advisors determination and perseverance to succeed, along with explosive Engel & Völkers Technology and Engel & Völkers ever growing systems and tools, our Shops reached new heights despite those distractions. As evidenced by our 2021 Awards!”
To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, three years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit ww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
Categories