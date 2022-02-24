The Nation’s Leading HBCU Data Science Symposium on February 25
Atlanta, GA, February 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The W.E.B. Du Bois Data Science Symposium, presented by the Atlanta University Center (AUC) Data Science Initiative, will be held virtually on Friday, February 25, from 11:30 am ET to 5:15 pm ET. As the largest data science convening of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the symposium highlights the data science work of AUC faculty and researchers, including harnessing data science to address issues that face Black America.
Named after the historic Black data visualizer, Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois, the symposium occurs during the week of his birthday, and purposefully coincides with Black History Month adding to the meaningfulness of the event. With great enthusiasm, the 2021 inaugural symposium drew in over 300 attendees - and is expected to surpass that mark this year.
This year’s virtual symposium features lightning talks by AUC faculty and researchers, engaging discussion roundtables, and networking opportunities. Participants will have exclusive opportunities to engage with HBCU faculty and industry professionals via networking opportunities. Also, speakers will showcase how data science brings innovative solutions, including addressing racism through data, developing business analytic skills, and DuBoisian data methods.
Highlighted by a keynote presentation given by Dr. Daniel Dawes of Morehouse School of Medicine, will detail the impetus of the groundbreaking Health Equity Tracker. The tracker is a data platform that highlights the disparate impacts of COVID-19 on marginalized communities. The afternoon features a panel of journalists from The New York Times who used data science to generate 3-D visualizations to tell the story of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The massacre took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where white residents destroyed homes and businesses of the Greenwood District, known as Black Wall Street.
The symposium is free and open to the public. For registration and event details, visit accelevents.com/e/duboisdata.
Named after the historic Black data visualizer, Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois, the symposium occurs during the week of his birthday, and purposefully coincides with Black History Month adding to the meaningfulness of the event. With great enthusiasm, the 2021 inaugural symposium drew in over 300 attendees - and is expected to surpass that mark this year.
This year’s virtual symposium features lightning talks by AUC faculty and researchers, engaging discussion roundtables, and networking opportunities. Participants will have exclusive opportunities to engage with HBCU faculty and industry professionals via networking opportunities. Also, speakers will showcase how data science brings innovative solutions, including addressing racism through data, developing business analytic skills, and DuBoisian data methods.
Highlighted by a keynote presentation given by Dr. Daniel Dawes of Morehouse School of Medicine, will detail the impetus of the groundbreaking Health Equity Tracker. The tracker is a data platform that highlights the disparate impacts of COVID-19 on marginalized communities. The afternoon features a panel of journalists from The New York Times who used data science to generate 3-D visualizations to tell the story of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The massacre took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where white residents destroyed homes and businesses of the Greenwood District, known as Black Wall Street.
The symposium is free and open to the public. For registration and event details, visit accelevents.com/e/duboisdata.
Contact
AUC Data Science InitiativeContact
Tommy Taylor Jr.
229-462-9520
Tommy Taylor Jr.
229-462-9520
Categories