SMC Employees Respond to Blood Donation Needs
Since 2014, SMC Employees have given 1,234 units of blood – While the Versiti Blood Centers of Indiana are still recovering from a blood shortage, the additional damage of the recent winter storms has put an extra burden on their critical supply. In response to the immediate need for blood donations, SMC Corporation of America will host its next quarterly blood drive on Wednesday, March 16.
Noblesville, IN, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- When a State of Emergency was declared on January 6, 2022, Versiti had less than 400 units of blood on their shelves for the over 90 local hospitals they serve: less than a day’s supply by current metrics. SMC’s last blood drive occurred the day before this emergency was announced and 27 units of blood were collected, impacting over 80 patients throughout the state.
When a donor donates one pint of blood, it is taken to the blood center and separated into three different blood products – platelets, plasma, and red cells- enabling that single pint to save the lives of three patients. On average, SMC blood drives host 45-50 donors. Since 2014, SMC employees have donated 1,234 units of blood, impacting 3,702 patients locally. In 2021 alone, SMC donated 152 units, saving 456 lives.
As the largest private employer in Noblesville, SMC has nearly 1,000 employees in the Noblesville office, factory and warehouse, with an additional 500 employees across North America. The company is proud of their teams’ community focus, as so many are willing participate in these regularly-scheduled blood drives and give back to Hoosiers in need.
SMC Material Handler, Vicki Hinton has given blood more than 146 times since the 1980s. Because Vicki’s platelet count is very high, she can donate through a process called apheresis. This separation process is done at the time of the blood donation and extracts only the components of the blood that are needed, returning the remaining blood back to the donor.
“I started donating blood because it made me happy to know that I was able to make a change in someone’s life,” Hinton said. “Actually, it brings tears to my eyes when I donate blood because I know that it is helping someone in need. I’m grateful and blessed to be healthy and to be in a position to donate as much as I have.”
Versiti must collect over 650 units of blood a day to just supply the local hospitals at a minimum level. Most days it is far less than the 650 units they need. Donors are needed and companies like SMC are continuing to help fulfil that need.
Not only do their employees donate blood to save lives, but SMC is also a major supplier of automation components used in blood collection devices and blood analyzers at collection centers and diagnostics laboratories globally. SMC President and CEO Kelley Stacy said, “SMC is very proud of our role as a leading supplier to the medical device and life science industries, offering fluid isolation valves, electric actuators, liquid pumps and various other automation components.”
Media is welcome to join them on March 16, as SMC employees come together to donate. Please make visitation arrangements ahead of time at the contact information above.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China. There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada that are supported by engineering and manufacturing also located in Noblesville, Indiana. SMC is Noblesville’s largest private employer. Located on the north side of 146th Street, between Cumberland and Howe Roads, SMC boasts a corporate campus – including office, warehouse and production spaces – over an impressive 2.6 million square feet.
